Auto Expo 2025: All-new BMW X3 launched in India, available at a starting price of Rs 75.80 lakh

BMW India has launched the much-anticipated fourth-generation BMW X3 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. After its global debut in June 2024, the luxury SUV is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 75.80 lakh for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom price across India).

The new X3 car will feature a revamped design, and enhanced interiors and comes with both- petrol and diesel engine options which have been tailored for Indian buyers.

Bold new design

The 2025 BMW X3 adopts a design inspired by the BMW 5 Series. Key highlights include:

Front Grille and lights : A larger kidney grille paired with sleek LED headlights featuring a refreshed DRL signature.

: A larger kidney grille paired with sleek LED headlights featuring a refreshed DRL signature. Side profile : Retains the silhouette of its predecessor but now sits on new 19-inch alloy wheels with softer design lines.

: Retains the silhouette of its predecessor but now sits on new 19-inch alloy wheels with softer design lines. Rear design: Features thinner Y-shaped taillights reminiscent of the BMW XM and a repositioned number plate housing on the bumper.

Luxurious cabin with modern upgrades

Inside, the BMW X3 boasts a sophisticated cabin with:

Technology features : A 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display.

: A 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display. Premium amenities : Harman Kardon’s 15-speaker sound system, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

: Harman Kardon’s 15-speaker sound system, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety enhancements: Equipped with ADAS, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, parking assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Powerful engine options

BMW offers two powertrain choices for the X3, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD):

Rivals: The 2025 BMW X3 competes with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5, offering a strong mix of style, technology, and performance.

