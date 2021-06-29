Asia's longest high-speed testing track comes up at Indore | Check stunning pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, @PRAKASHJAVDEKAR Asia's longest high-speed track inaugurated at Madhya Pradesh Indore.

In a proud moment for the country, Asia's longest high-speed track — NATRAX — was inaugurated at Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. NATRAX, one of the state-of-the-art automotive testing and certification centre under NATRiP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, planned under the Automotive Mission Plan launched by the Centre.

It is located near the vibrant industrial township of Pithampur (District Dhar), which is 50 km from the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh i.e. Indore, situated on NH-3 By-Pass Road (Indore– Mumbai). The center has been developed in approx 3,000 acres of land.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore. A proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising PM Modi's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat."

"Many projects in the railways, highways, etc. which were languishing for years are today getting completed because of the strong political will. NATRAX, the high-speed track completed and inaugurated today is another example that shows how Modi government works."

The longest speed track by NATRAX has a total of 10 tracks, designed keeping in mind to test vehicles in every possible terrain condition.

High-Speed Track

The High-speed track is one of the largest in world i.e 11.3 km with 4-lane and is used to carry out development and homologation tests for all kinds of vehicles. The large size of this track enables the OEM’s to perform a wide variety of tests in one track itself like coast down tests, brake tests, constant speed fuel consumption test, speedometer calibration, noise & vibration measurement and mileage accumulation among others.

Dynamic Platform

The Vehicle Dynamic platform at NATRAX is one the largest in the world and a variety of tests can be performed on this track. It is The 300m Steering pad is connected by a long vehicle dynamics test area of 1500 m length. All handling and dynamics stability tests such as constant radius tests, double lane change, fish hook maneuver, J-Turn test, slalom test, etc can be performed. This track has 0% longitudinal slope.

Braking Track

The braking track is used to perform braking tests on various surfaces for homologation. This track has mu range from 0.15 to 0.9 with various surfaces like Basalt, Ceramic, High friction asphalt, Polish concrete. ABS tests, high-speed brake test, tire performance evaluation, etc. The uniqueness of this track is the large area with different surfaces of different friction coefficients. All vehicle categories can be tested on this track.

Gradient Track

The Gradient track or the Hill track is used to test the torque capacity of a vehicle and also to determine the Gradability of the test vehicle and the efficiency of parking brake on a slope.

Gravel And off-Road Track

The total length of track is 3.5 km. The track consists of two loops i.e Gravel (width-6m) and Forest/Off road (width-5m). The off-road consists of various patches like mud track, village road, Twist ditch etc.

Accelerated fatigue track

This accelerated fatigue track has a variety of surfaces from low to high severity and designed to produce accelerated ageing of the vehicle’s structure and components. This track contains a variety of surfaces like Belgium pave, pot-holes, Twist track, Wash-board, Resonance track etc. There are a total of 28 different profiles which enable manufacturers to decide their own course of durability with various options.

Comfort Track

This track is used to evaluate Noise and ride comfort evaluation of vehicles. There are different surfaces like rough concrete, smooth concrete, bridge joint, steps, cleats, pave & smooth pave combination, washboard, rough asphalt, standard asphalt combination etc.

Handling Track For 2&3 W or Dry Handling Circuit For 4W

This track is 3.6 km in length with 8m in width. The radius of curves varying between 20m to 300m. This track has road gradient from 1.5 % to 4.5 % and reverse slope on two curves.

Sustainability Track

This track is used to simulate hill driving conditions and for evaluation of the cooling performance of vehicles. This track has a constant 8% slope with a total length of 800 m.

Wet Skid Pad

Image Source : NATRAX WEBSITE Wet Skid Track

Technical Specification: Circular pad to develop ESP systems and tyres in wet conditions. Includes two lanes with different adhesion coefficient: basalt and asphalt.

Use of Track: The wet skid-pad is a track with a low grip in which tests of TCS, development of tyres and electronics can be performed.

Noise Track

The Noise track is used to perform homologations tests for Pass by Noise measurement and Tyre Noise measurement (future homologation test). There are two surfaces as per ISO standard i.e 1994 & 2011.