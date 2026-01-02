Wolf Moon on Paush Purnima 2026: These 3 zodiac signs will see a surge in luck and wealth The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, will appear on January 3. It is believed to bring financial and career gains for three zodiac signs.

The first full moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, will be seen on January 3, the night of Paush Purnima. The moon will appear larger and brighter during this period than it would during a typical full moon. Astronomers refer to the January full moon as "Wolf Moon."

Actually, this full moon was given that name for a unique reason. This full moon was named after the wolf because, in the past, wolves would howl during extremely cold weather. The moon will be in Gemini at this time and relatively near to Earth. This position of the moon will prove to be very auspicious for three zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs that may benefit from Wolf Moon

1. Taurus: financial strength and career growth

The Wolf Moon will bring financial strength to Taurus. You may receive your money back that was stuck. A promotion and salary increase are indicated. Business will see significant profits. Investments will yield good returns.

2. Leo: prestige, deals and sudden gains

For Leo, the Wolf Moon will be excellent for both career and earnings. You may receive a significant offer from somewhere. Your prestige will increase. Businesses may finalise a deal. There are chances of sudden financial gains.

3. Sagittarius: luck, new projects and income boost

For Sagittarius, the Wolf Moon will open doors of fortune. Luck will be on your side. New projects will yield substantial earnings. Your financial situation will become significantly stronger.

How to watch the Wolf Moon on January 3

The Wolf Moon will be easily visible to the naked eye because it will be closer to Earth, making it appear larger. It will be even more spectacular when viewed through a telescope or other astronomical instrument.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)