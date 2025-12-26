Surya Gochar 2026: Sun enters Capricorn on January 14; career shift ahead for 4 zodiac signs Surya Gochar 2026: As the Sun enters Capricorn on January 14, 2026, astrologers say four zodiac signs may notice a shift in career direction, with improved stability, focus and gradual financial gains.

New Delhi:

Astrology often treats the New Year as more than a date change. For many, it marks a shift in energy, shaped by how the planets move and settle into new positions. Some transits bring trouble, others offer relief. When the signs are supportive, people associate them with progress, stability, and a sense of direction returning.

This time, attention is on the Sun. On January 14, 2026, the Sun will move into Capricorn, a sign linked with discipline, responsibility, and steady effort. Astrologers believe this transit may ease certain struggles and open up practical opportunities for a few zodiac signs. Below is a closer look at who stands to gain the most.

Surya Gochar 2026: Career clarity likely for 4 zodiac signs

1. Aries: Work life begins to move forward

For Aries, this Sun transit is closely tied to career matters. With Sun activating your professional zone, visibility at work may increase. Efforts that felt overlooked earlier could finally get noticed. Those aiming for government roles or senior positions may see progress. Financially, the phase looks supportive rather than dramatic, with gradual gains instead of sudden jumps.

2. Leo: Confidence returns, along with authority

As a sign ruled by the Sun, Leos often feel its transits more strongly. In 2026, this movement may help sharpen leadership instincts and personal authority. Business-related decisions could work in your favour, especially where long-term planning is involved. Social standing may improve, and lingering conflicts with rivals are likely to lose their intensity.

3. Scorpio: Money matters stabilise

For Scorpios, the Sun’s shift into Capricorn points towards financial clarity. Stuck projects may start moving again, helped by backing from seniors or decision-makers. This period may also favour well-thought-out investments. Those considering overseas work or expansion beyond familiar ground may find conditions more supportive than before.

4. Sagittarius: Direction becomes clearer

Sagittarius natives may notice a change in momentum. Energy levels remain steady, making it easier to focus efforts without feeling scattered. Job seekers could hear back sooner than expected, especially in the first few months of the year. Overall, the transit encourages practical choices that slowly strengthen luck and confidence.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

ALSO READ: Mercury transits into Capricorn in January 2026: Golden phase begins for 3 zodiac signs