Grah Gochar March 2026: Sun, Moon and Venus change positions on March 15; three zodiac signs likely to benefit

New Delhi:

Planetary movements tend to draw attention in astrology because they are believed to influence energy patterns and life events. When multiple planets change their position around the same time, astrologers often see it as a moment that could bring noticeable shifts for certain zodiac signs.

On March 15, 2026, three celestial movements are expected to take place. The Sun will move into Pisces, a sign ruled by Jupiter. On the same day, the Moon will enter the Shravana Nakshatra, while Venus will transition into Revati Nakshatra. According to astrological interpretations, these combined shifts may bring favourable outcomes for some signs in areas such as career, relationships and finances.

Planetary changes happening on March 15, 2026

The Sun will transit into Pisces

The Moon will enter Shravana Nakshatra

Venus will move into Revati Nakshatra

Astrologers believe that such alignments can create supportive conditions for certain zodiac signs depending on their ruling planets and placements.

Cancer, Scorpio and Sagittarius may benefit from these planetary shifts

Cancer

People born under Cancer, a sign ruled by the Moon, may notice a period of positive momentum after March 15.

Astrological predictions suggest that this phase could bring favourable developments in career matters. Professional efforts may begin to show results, and some individuals could receive recognition for their work.

There may also be opportunities to expand social connections. Meeting influential or respected people within professional or social circles is possible during this time.

For some Cancer natives, long held wishes may finally move closer to fulfilment. Those planning to study or work abroad could see progress in that direction. Travel related to work may also bring productive outcomes.

Scorpio

For Scorpio, the period after March 15 may bring encouraging developments in professional life.

Colleagues and superiors may begin recognising your abilities more clearly. Your skills and dedication at work could gain appreciation, which may strengthen your professional standing.

Those currently searching for employment might come across promising opportunities. Some may even secure a role that aligns closely with their career goals.

Astrological interpretations also suggest that the Sun’s influence could bring supportive results in education and learning. For business owners, this period may offer possibilities to expand or improve their ventures.

Sagittarius

Individuals belonging to Sagittarius may experience a pleasant shift in their personal and family life.

The period following March 15 could bring greater harmony within the household. Some people may take part in auspicious family events or celebrations.

Financially, the outlook appears positive for many Sagittarius natives. Investments made earlier may begin showing encouraging returns. In certain cases, this could lead to noticeable financial gains.

Romantic relationships may also feel more stable and fulfilling during this phase. For newly married couples, astrologers suggest that the arrival of a new family member could be a possibility.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

