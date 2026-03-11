Sun enters Pisces on March 14: What this Surya Gochar means for all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Surya Gochar in Pisces: The Sun will enter Pisces on March 14 at 1:01 am. It will remain in Pisces until 9:31 am on April 14, after which it will enter Aries. In Indian astrology, the Sun is considered the factor of the soul and a symbol of positivity. It rules Leo, the fifth zodiac sign. Its direction is east, and its caste is Kshatriya. The Sun represents the father, as well as the stomach, eyes, heart, and face. A strong Sun brings honour, happiness, prosperity, and the company and support of a father.

So, let's explore the impact the Sun's transit in Pisces will have on people of different zodiac signs until April 14. We'll also learn where the Sun will transit in your horoscope and what measures you should take to ensure auspicious results and avoid inauspicious consequences. Acharya Indu Prakash, who is a renowned astrologer, shares his inputs on the subject.

Predictions and simple remedies for every zodiac sign

Aries

The Sun will enter your twelfth house. The twelfth house of your horoscope is associated with marital bliss. Therefore, this transit of the Sun will bring you marital bliss. Your domestic life will be happy, and your interest in religion will increase. Additionally, you will continue to spend money on one or another endeavour. Those involved in handicrafts or mechanical work need to be more cautious during this time. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, continue to contribute financially or physically to religious activities.

Taurus

The Sun will transit your eleventh house. The eleventh house of your horoscope is associated with income and the fulfilment of desires. This transit of the Sun will increase your income. Your desires will also be fulfilled, and you will receive excellent results. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, sleep with five radishes at your bedside on Sunday night and donate them to a temple or religious place upon waking in the morning.

Gemini

The Sun will transit your tenth house, which is associated with your career and father. The influence of this Sun transit will bring you new success in your career. Your hard work will be successful. Furthermore, your father's well-being will be ensured, and your relationship with him will improve. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, avoid wearing black or blue clothes for the next 30 days.

Cancer

The Sun will transit your ninth house, which is associated with your luck. This transit will bring you full support from luck and good health. However, you may not receive much support from your brothers during this time. Therefore, to avoid the Sun's inauspicious effects, use brass utensils at home.

Leo

The Sun will transit your eighth house. The eighth house in your horoscope is associated with health. This transit requires you to take care of your health for the next 30 days. To complete your tasks, you should maintain patience and avoid anger. Therefore, to avoid the Sun's inauspicious effects and ensure auspicious results, be sure to help your elder brother or someone like him whenever they need it.

Virgo

The Sun will transit in your seventh house. The seventh house in the horoscope is related to your spouse. Therefore, this transit of the Sun will bring you full support from your spouse. Your spouse's progress will also be assured. To ensure the Sun's auspicious results, take out a portion of bread from your meal while eating and feed it to a colleague at work or school.

Libra

The Sun will transit in your sixth house. The sixth house in the horoscope is related to friends, enemies, and health. Therefore, your number of friends will increase in the coming days, but you also need to be cautious of your enemies. Furthermore, your gentle nature towards your children will ensure your progress. Therefore, to maintain the Sun's auspicious results, feed bread to a dog.

Scorpio

The Sun will transit in your fifth house. The fifth house in your horoscope is associated with education, teachers, wisdom, romance, and children. This transit will bring you respect and honor everywhere, benefit from education, and bring happiness from children. Your marital relationship will also become sweeter. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, feed birds.

Sagittarius

The Sun will transit in your fourth house. This house in your horoscope is associated with land, buildings, vehicles, and mother. This transit will bring you position, land, buildings, vehicles, and continued financial gains. Your children will also benefit financially. Furthermore, your health will be good, and you will be able to complete your tasks with greater intelligence. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, feed the needy as much as you can, and if possible, include something sweet in your meal.

Capricorn

The Sun will transit in your third house. The third house in your horoscope is associated with your siblings and your expression. Due to the influence of this Sun transit, you will struggle to maintain relationships with your siblings. During this time, you should also pay attention to your expressions when talking to anyone. Therefore, to avoid the Sun's inauspicious effects, visit a temple and engage in social service.

Aquarius

The Sun will transit in your second house. The second house in your horoscope is directly related to your personality and wealth. This transit will bring you wealth commensurate with your hard work. Your abilities will also help you achieve success in your endeavours. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results, donate sweets containing almonds to a temple or religious site.

Pisces

The Sun will transit in your first house, the ascendant house. The ascendant house in your horoscope is associated with our body and mouth. This transit of the Sun will bring you all kinds of happiness. Your financial situation will strengthen. You will be successful in improving your situation through your wisdom. During this time, you will remain physically fit and will benefit from business trips. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of the Sun, offer water to the Sun God after your morning bath.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, who has expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology.)