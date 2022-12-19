Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, time, where to watch | Here's the complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023

Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023: A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, due to which the Sun's light does not reach the Earth. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, at which time the Moon is covered by the Earth's shadow. The new year i.e. 2023 will start soon. Preparations have also started to welcome the new year. For the coming year, the question is arising in the minds of many people that when and at what time the eclipse will take place. Along with this, there is also a curiosity about whether that eclipse will affect India or not and whether the Sutak period will be valid or not.

According to the astrological prediction, 4 eclipses are going to happen in the year 2023, out of which there will be 2 lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan) and 2 solar eclipses (Surya Grahan). Know when the eclipse will take place in the year 2023 and where these eclipses will be visible.

Solar Eclipse 2023 (Surya Grahan 2023)

The first solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on April 20, 2023, Thursday. According to the Hindu Panchang, this eclipse will start at 7.04 am and will last till 12.29 pm, but due to not being visible in India, the Sutak period will not be valid here.

At the same time, the second and last solar eclipse of the year will happen on October 14, 2023, a Saturday. The transit of the planet Aries in the solar eclipse can affect Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn zodiac signs. Apart from India, this eclipse will be visible in West Africa, North America, South America, Atlantica, and Antarctica. Sutak period will not be valid during both solar eclipses in India.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 (Chandra Grahan 2023)

According to the astrological calendar, the first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023. This lunar eclipse will start at 8.45 pm and end at 1 am. This lunar eclipse will be visible in India, so the Sutak period will start 9 hours earlier.

At the same time, the last and second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on 29 October 2023, a Sunday. On this day, this eclipse will start at 1.06 pm and will end at 2.22 pm. The special thing is that it will be a total lunar eclipse. Along with this, the Sutak period will also be valid.

