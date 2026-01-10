Shukraditya Yoga: Venus–Sun alignment in Capricorn to bring career and money gains for 3 zodiac signs Shukraditya Yoga forms on January 14 as Venus aligns with the Sun in Capricorn. This planetary combination may bring steady improvements in career and finances for Aries, Virgo and Sagittarius, with progress showing through work opportunities, income growth, and better overall stability.

Shukraditya Yoga will form from January 14, as Venus and the Sun come together in Capricorn. Venus deals with comfort, money, pleasure. The Sun is more about direction and inner drive. When they align, the effects are usually practical rather than dramatic.

This is not the kind of yoga that flips life overnight. It works quietly. Small shifts. Better timing. Things moving forward without too much resistance. Some zodiac signs may feel this more clearly, especially around work, money, and general stability.

Aries, Virgo and Sagittarius likely to benefit from Shukraditya Yoga

Aries to see career gains

For Aries, this yoga forms in the Karma Bhava, so work takes centre stage. Career matters begin to move in a better direction. Some may get promotions or recognition. Others might come across new job opportunities. Income improves. Slowly, but noticeably. There is more confidence, and life feels easier to handle.

Virgo to experience creative growth

Virgos may notice their creative side waking up. Especially those involved in art, music, acting, or similar fields. Efforts may finally be appreciated. Family life feels calmer. Love matters start settling down again. Unemployed individuals could find work. Health also shows signs of improvement, nothing extreme, just steadier.

Sagittarius to attract financial opportunities

For Sagittarius, Shukraditya Yoga activates the wealth house. Money-related matters improve. Some may benefit from earlier investments. At work, abilities stand out and seniors may take note. Social interactions feel more positive. Travel opportunities may arise, and these trips could turn out to be useful rather than just tiring.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

