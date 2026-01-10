Horoscope today, January 10, 2026: Zodiac predictions for all 12 signs Horoscope today, January 10, 2026: Find out what the day holds for all 12 zodiac signs, including love, career, health and finances, as predicted by Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday, and it is the Udaya Tithi Saptami of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magh. The Saptami Tithi will remain till 8:24 am today, after which the Ashtami Tithi will begin. Today, Kalashtami and Janmashtami will be observed. The Hasta Nakshatra will remain in effect till 3:40 pm today.



Find out how the day is going to be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your mind will be more inclined towards spirituality. You may think about starting a new venture. A sudden meeting with a friend could prove beneficial for your future, and an important discussion may take place. Stay alert about activities around you, as someone else might take credit for your work. For those in love, the day will bring happiness. Married life will remain pleasant.

Auspicious colour: Maroon

Auspicious number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. A small-scale business started recently will prove profitable. You will move quite close to the goals you have set for yourself. Opponents may try to harm you, but your wisdom will prevent them from succeeding. Do not leave important tasks to others today. Caution is required in professional matters. Students of this sign will need to put in a little more effort. Advice from family members will be helpful in the long run.

Auspicious colour: Green

Auspicious number: 5

Gemini horoscope today

Today brings happiness. Those associated with politics will see an improvement in their social standing. People aspiring for higher education may get admission to a good college. You will remain mentally healthy today. Your abilities will earn you a new identity, and juniors will try to learn from you. You will dominate your rivals. You may plan a trip to a nice place with your siblings. Be cautious in financial transactions.

Auspicious colour: Yellow

Auspicious number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

You will feel energetic today. You need to keep control over your speech. Doctors belonging to this sign may plan to open a new clinic with full support from family members. Your business will grow today. Efforts made towards social service will give you a distinct identity. Your mind will remain devoted to worship, and you may visit a temple, which will bring you peace. Students should study in a quiet place for better concentration.

Auspicious colour: Golden

Auspicious number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a wonderful day. Support from a government official will help complete administrative work. Differences with your spouse will come to an end. Many new ideas will strike you today. People involved in writing will receive appreciation for their work. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary matters. Lovers will value each other’s emotions. Sudden financial gains will strengthen your financial position. You will gain some new experiences that will prove useful in the future.

Auspicious colour: Purple

Auspicious number: 7

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a very good day. People associated with science and research may receive a new project. The day is suitable for clearing pending tasks. Others will be ready to help you. Advice given by elders will be useful. You will present your views effectively in business meetings. You will receive support from your spouse in work matters. Students may try learning something online. A sudden meeting with an old friend may refresh childhood memories.

Auspicious colour: Purple

Auspicious number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Luck will favour you today. Your image in society will shine distinctly. Safeguard the work you have done at the office, as it may be needed anytime. Your boss may send you on a work-related trip to another city. You will be willing to engage in activities that bring you happiness. Married life will be harmonious. Support from your elder brother will help in starting a new business. In the evening, you may attend a birthday party where you will meet someone special.

Auspicious colour: Red

Auspicious number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a very good day. Women should be cautious while working in the kitchen. The desire to achieve success and a higher position will awaken in you, motivating you to work harder. Those associated with the acting field may receive a big offer today. Success is indicated in all types of business deals. Lovers will exchange gifts and may go out together. Health will remain good. You will succeed in maintaining harmony within the family. Money may be spent on entertainment, which will bring joy.

Auspicious colour: Pink

Auspicious number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is an excellent day for planning your future. People associated with marketing are likely to earn significant financial gains. Solutions to ongoing problems will emerge. Certain situations at work may confuse you temporarily, but you will soon resolve them successfully. Newly married couples may have sweet arguments that add warmth to their relationship. Lovers should maintain trust to strengthen their bond.

Auspicious colour: Grey

Auspicious number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. You will receive support from neighbours in some work. Your reputation in society will grow. The day is favourable for people associated with politics, and senior leaders may praise your efforts. Obstacles in the path of success will be removed. You will be full of new ideas, and the tasks you choose will bring better-than-expected results. Harmony will prevail among family members. Lovers should try to understand each other’s emotions to bring sweetness into the relationship.

Auspicious colour: Silver

Auspicious number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is an important day. Legal matters may be resolved in your favour. People associated with politics may attend a social event. Sudden financial gains are likely. If you plan to buy land, ensure proper verification beforehand. Business will progress well. You may receive a gift from your spouse. Lovers will spend long hours talking on the phone. Students will have a great day, and guidance from teachers will help improve career prospects.

Auspicious colour: Blue

Auspicious number: 3

Pisces horoscope today

Today will bring mixed results. You will receive new opportunities that lead to financial gains. The efforts you made in the past will bear fruit. Instead of panicking over problems, seek advice from loved ones. You need to let go of the past and move forward. Your relationship with your spouse will become sweeter. Health will improve significantly. Students are likely to achieve success. Job seekers may receive help from a friend, strengthening the bond of friendship, followed by a celebration.

Auspicious colour: Brown

Auspicious number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)