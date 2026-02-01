Shukra Uday 2026: Venus rises in Capricorn, 4 zodiac signs likely to enjoy income growth and stability Venus rises in Capricorn on February 1, ending a long inauspicious phase. Astrologers say this shift may bring financial relief, career movement and relationship balance for four zodiac signs as auspicious activities resume.

Today, February 1, Venus rises in Capricorn, and this marks a noticeable shift in the astrological calendar. Venus will stay in the rising state until October 12, 2026. With its rise, auspicious activities slowly return. Traditionally, when Venus is combust, ceremonies like weddings, housewarmings and other auspicious ceremonies are avoided. Venus had been in a combust state since February 11, 2025, so this change matters to many who follow astrological timings closely.

Venus is considered the planet of beauty, love, creativity, wealth and comfort. A strong Venus in the horoscope is believed to bring ease in material life, harmony in relationships and an appreciation for art and luxury. When Venus is weak, obstacles may appear in marriage, health or overall comfort. According to astrology, Venus rising in Capricorn is especially favourable, and four zodiac signs are likely to benefit the most from this phase.

Taurus, Gemini, Libra and Pisces to benefit hugely from Venus rising

Taurus: Financial gains and success in assets

For Taurus natives, the rise of Venus is seen as highly beneficial. Investments made during this period may bring profits, and income is likely to increase. Plans related to property, vehicles or land can move forward successfully. This phase is also considered favourable for investing in gold and silver. Overall, Venus rising may bring strong financial gains and stability for Taurus.

Gemini: Growth at work and harmony at home

For those born under Gemini, Venus rising is expected to bring positive results across different areas of life. People in jobs may see an increase in income or even a promotion. Business owners could experience better returns and growth. Alongside professional progress, family life is likely to remain peaceful and supportive.

Libra: Progress in career, studies and relationships

Venus rising is considered particularly supportive for Libra. Career and education-related efforts may bring success, and tasks that have been delayed for some time could finally be completed. There is also a possibility of sudden financial gains. On a personal level, relationships with one’s spouse or partner may feel stronger and more balanced.

Pisces: Stronger finances and recognition at work

For Pisces natives, this period may bring a noticeable improvement in financial stability. Income is likely to rise, creating a more positive atmosphere at home. At the workplace, efforts may be recognised, and chances of promotion are possible. There may also be opportunities for honour, awards or higher responsibility. Overall, Venus rising is considered a supportive and rewarding phase for Pisces.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

