Rahu–Shukra Yuti 2026 on February 6: Big gains, career growth and luck for these 3 zodiacs Rahu–Shukra Yuti on February 6 brings powerful astrological effects. These 3 zodiac signs are likely to see major progress, success and new opportunities opening up.

New Delhi:

Rahu and Venus will align in Aquarius on February 6, 2026. Venus will enter Aquarius on February 6th, and Rahu is already in the sign. Because these two planets are friendly, some signs of the zodiac may benefit much from their conjunction.

These zodiac signs may see positive results in their career and social sphere. Let's learn more about these zodiac signs.

Aries

Rahu and Venus will be conjunct in the eleventh house of your zodiac sign. This conjunction may bring you career benefits. If you've been hoping for a promotion, your wish may be fulfilled, while some people born under this zodiac sign may even receive a transfer to their desired location. Businesspeople will also see improvement, and a good deal may be finalised during this time. Happiness and harmony may be found in your family life. There are also chances of financial gain.

Taurus

In your Karma Bhava, there will be a conjunction between Venus, the lord of your zodiac sign, and Rahu. This conjunction will bring you happiness and prosperity. If you invest in the stock market, you can expect profits. You may also see unexpected results in your career, opening up avenues for progress. You may also experience positive changes in your health. If you lent money to someone, you may get it back, which will improve your financial situation.

Sagittarius

Venus and Rahu will be conjunct in your third house of courage and valour. This conjunction will highlight your creative side. If you are in the fields of art, writing, acting, or anything else, you could reap tremendous benefits. People will appreciate one of your creations. People born under this sign can also progress in their careers. During this time, you may suddenly find a job at your desired location. There will be peace and happiness within your family.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

