Shani Dhaiya in 2026: Why Leo and Sagittarius may face challenges Shani Dhaiya begins in 2026 as Saturn transits into Pisces, affecting Leo and Sagittarius. Here’s what this phase may bring for career, finances and family life, along with traditional remedies believed to reduce Saturn’s impact.

Shani Dhaiya: Saturn is one of the more powerful planets in astrology. When it comes to the position of Saturn in one’s horoscope, it is thought to affect their life in a profound manner. So, in the year 2026, Saturn is shifting to the sign of Pisces for Dhaiya for two signs.

Dhaiya is a Vedic astrology term for a certain difficult phase of life that is caused by the presence of Saturn. It literally means two and a half years. During this phase, zodiac signs may face added challenges. The two affected signs are Leo and Sagittarius. Let’s take a look at how 2026 may unfold for them and what remedies are traditionally believed to help reduce negative effects.

Shani Dhaiya's impact on Leo

For Leo natives, Saturn will transit through the eighth house. Saturn’s presence here is associated with the effects of Dhaiya. As a result, people of this sign may face difficulties on the career front. Work pressure is likely to increase, and tensions with colleagues may arise. Unnecessary worries could affect focus, making it harder for any individual to stay on track for any individual. That's not all, achieving goals may require extra effort and persistence. People with Leo as their zodiac may also notice a dip in their health during this period. As a traditional remedy, Leo natives are advised to help those in need and recite the Hanuman Chalisa to reduce the adverse effects of Saturn’s Dhaiya.

Shani Dhaiya's impact on Sagittarius

Due to Saturn’s Dhaiya, Sagittarius natives are advised to be cautious in family matters. Try not to break any rules in the current year; otherwise, you will face some legal issues. You should attempt to implement some adjustments in your career, but you may face some hurdles.

Lower income may become a cause of concern for some. Financial challenges could increase, especially during the first six months of the year, so extra caution with money matters is advised. Financial dealings should only be done with trustworthy people, as placing blind faith in others could prove costly. Continued hard work can still lead to success. Treatment: One should perform the worship of Lord Hanuman with the offering of a black dog with some bread.