12/12 Portal 2025: What this powerful energy means for all zodiac signs The 12/12 Portal opens with heightened energy in 2025. From Aries to Pisces, here’s how this Angelic Master Code influences zodiac signs during a karmic number nine year.

New Delhi:

Every year on 12 December, the 12/12 Portal opens with extremely potent energy that transforms people. But during 2025, people expect an even stronger experience. According to numerologists, 12/12 represents the Angelic Master Code and carries an awakening and divine guidance frequency.

The year 2025 also brings with it the number nine energy. The ninth year frequently brings with it the energy of completion and karma. Moreover, as the 12/12 ascension portal opens in a year with number nine energy, it means that all twelve zodiac signs will have an opportunity to enter a fresh and authentic form. The 12/12 portal has in store for each zodiac sign, as per Tarot Reader and Numerologist Pooja Verma.

What 12/12 portal means for all zodiac signs

Aries

Confusion clears as you get clarity. A previously cloudy decision will make sense. Fresh starts with leadership and career are highly encouraged. You have the chance to focus on one goal and direct your passions.

Taurus

A grounding and soothing energy settles over your emotional world. Finances begin to steady and relationships show signs of healing. You may also notice your values shifting, helping you choose what truly supports your future.

Gemini

Your words possess a special charm. Learning, networking, and embarking on new ventures or creative projects become very easy. If there was something on your mind that you wanted to pursue, then this portal will act as a gentle nudge.

Cancer

A highly restorative period. The weight of your emotions begins to lift, making room for peace and your own self-love. You trust your intuition more, which leads to an understanding within yourself.

Leo

Your confidence will be fully restored. Breakthroughs or recognition at work may happen. Follow your heart and not your pride, and you will be on the right track.

Virgo

It will ground you and bring you much-needed direction. Your health and emotions will get better, and you might receive a new duty that brings about success. It would be an appropriate time to rely on your hard work.

Libra

Relationships start balancing. Misunderstandings dissolve, and people start reacting well to your decisions. Both your personal and professional relationships can be healed at this stage.

Scorpio

A strong change marks the beginning of a new era. Outmoded ways dissolve, and a new era begins with better money management, career planning, or sound investment.

Sagittarius

Your normal luck chances improve. Opportunities for travel, learning, and growth arise. Wherever you have been holding back, a push should be coming from the universe.

Capricorn

A wave of stability begins to take shape as old challenges start to ease. This portal supports steady career growth and clearer focus, helping you move forward with confidence and determination.

Aquarius

Your creativity prospers. Breakthrough ideas, particularly involving technology, teamwork, or societal change, hold great promise. Do not dismiss your sparks of creativity.

Pisces

Your spiritual senses are heightened. Dream images or messages and your emotions, heal and strengthen your connections with loved ones.

Numerology message of the 12/12 Portal 2025

The message of this portal is simple yet very profound. Letting go of things that do not serve you anymore allows the universe to make room for something new to emerge.