September 2025 Grah Gochar: Four planets to change signs, here’s how zodiac signs will be affected In September 2025, Sun, Mars, Venus, and Mercury will change zodiac signs. Check how these planetary shifts may bring growth, wealth, and opportunities.

New Delhi:

In September 2025, the cosmos is set for significant movement as four major planets change their signs. The Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will undergo transitions, creating powerful alignments that could bring favourable results for many zodiac signs. Among these, the Sun and Mercury will unite to form the auspicious Budhaditya Yoga in Virgo.

The planetary shifts can have an impact on zodiacs as well. Let’s look at how these planetary shifts could influence different zodiac signs this month. Take a look:

Planetary shifts on different zodiac signs

Taurus

September may open new doors of opportunity for Taurus natives. Career growth, positive exam results, and business gains are likely. Family life will remain harmonious, and long-pending desires may finally be fulfilled.

Leo

The Sun, your ruling planet, will move into the second house, the house of wealth. Expect strong financial gains and recognition at work. Businesspeople could secure profitable deals, and those in government service may see sudden promotions. Travel abroad is also on the cards.

Sagittarius

This month brings happiness and new beginnings. Expect career-related good news and an increase in savings. Interpersonal matters will get better, and there’s a good chance that the natives who are out of work will secure employment. Past investments are expected to provide returns, and health is expected to remain steady.

Important planetary changes in September 2025

Mars enters Libra—September 13

Venus enters Leo—September 15

Mercury enters Virgo—September 15

The Sun enters Virgo—September 17, joining Mercury to create Budhaditya Yoga

What is Budhaditya Yoga

Budhaditya Yoga in Vedic astrology is defined by the presence of Mercury (Budh) and the Sun (Surya) in the same house in the birth chart. It merges the intellect and the communication of Mercury with the might and the self-confidence of the Sun, to bestow on the individual wisdom, fame, and success. The nature of this yoga depends on the strength and dignity of both the planets, the particular house they hold, and the strength of their conjunction, with a stronger combination bringing stronger benefits.

In September 2025, a number of strong planetary alignments alongside four planetary movements could usher in new developments in employment, finances, and familial relationships for many horoscope signs.