Chandra Grahan on September 7, 2025: Zodiac signs that will benefit the most

A total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will occur on 7 September 2025, the longest one since 2022. Astrologically, this eclipse falls in Aquarius zodiac sign and Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra, creating powerful planetary influences.

In Vedic astrology, such eclipses bring major shifts in energy, affecting all zodiac signs differently. While some may experience challenges, others will benefit greatly. Let’s look at the planetary alignments, Sutak timings for India, and the zodiac signs that gain the most from this eclipse.

Astrological details of the September 2025 lunar eclipse

Eclipse type: Total lunar eclipse

Total lunar eclipse Date: Begins at 08:58 PM on 7 September 2025 and ends at 02:25 AM on 8 September 2025

Begins at 08:58 PM on 7 September 2025 and ends at 02:25 AM on 8 September 2025 Nakshatra: Purvabhadrapada

Purvabhadrapada Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Planetary placements during the eclipse

Rahu: with Sun & Moon

with Sun & Moon Ketu and Mercury: in the 7th house from the Moon

in the 7th house from the Moon Mars: in the 8th house from the Moon

in the 8th house from the Moon Venus: in the 6th house

in the 6th house Jupiter: in the 5th house

in the 5th house Saturn: in the 2nd house

This rare combination makes the eclipse astrologically significant, with intense karmic energy and opportunities for transformation.

Zodiac signs that benefit most from this lunar eclipse

1. Gemini

For Gemini natives, this eclipse opens doors of opportunity. Pending tasks will finally move forward, and financial gains are likely. You may experience recognition for your ideas, and students will find success in competitive exams. This is a time of personal growth and confidence.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius signs will benefit from career growth and spiritual upliftment. Opportunities for travel, learning, and expansion may arise. Financial stability improves, and pending investments can give positive returns. Relationships also strengthen as mutual understanding grows.

3. Capricorn

For Capricorn natives, the eclipse brings stability and recognition. Work-related projects may get completed successfully, bringing praise from seniors. Business owners may see profits rise. This is also a good period to strengthen family bonds and focus on long-term goals.

Impact on other zodiac signs

While Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn are especially favoured, other signs will also feel the energy:

Aries & Taurus: Need patience and balanced communication.

Need patience and balanced communication. Cancer & Leo: Focus on health and family harmony.

Focus on health and family harmony. Virgo & Libra: Career demands attention, avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Career demands attention, avoid unnecessary conflicts. Scorpio & Aquarius: A period of inner reflection, spiritual growth.

A period of inner reflection, spiritual growth. Pisces: Financial caution is advised, avoid over-expenditure.

Sutak period of September 7 lunar eclipse

Since the lunar eclipse is visible from India, the Sutak period will be valid.

Start of eclipse (Sutak begins): 7 September 2025, 08:58 PM

7 September 2025, 08:58 PM End of eclipse (Sutak ends): 8 September 2025, 02:25 AM

During Sutak, religious rituals and food consumption are generally avoided by observant devotees.

Why the September 2025 lunar eclipse is astrologically significant

It is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022.

Occurs in Aquarius (Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra), linked with spiritual transformation.

Multiple planets influence the Moon, amplifying karmic results.

The last lunar eclipse of 2025, marking closure of a cycle.

The September 7, 2025 lunar eclipse is a powerful astrological event. While all zodiac signs will feel its energy, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn are set to benefit the most, with opportunities for success, stability, and growth.

As with any eclipse, reflection, meditation, and mindful actions are advised. This Chandra Grahan is a reminder of cosmic cycles and how they shape our lives.

