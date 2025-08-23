Shani Sadesati’s toughest phase to begin for this zodiac after Pisces; follow these remedies for peace After Pisces, another zodiac sign will enter the most painful phase of Shani Sadesati. Know what challenges lie ahead and which remedies bring relief.

New Delhi:

Shani Sadesati is a period which happens in three phases, with each phase lasting for two and a half years. At this moment, Aries is going through the first phase, Pisces is going through the second phase and Aquarius the third phase.

According to astrology, in the first phase of Sadesati, Saturn is present on the head of the person, which leads to financial problems. The second phase is considered to be the most painful one. Whereas in the third phase, one needs to avoid arguments. Read on to know which zodiac sign will undergo the most painful phase, i.e., the second phase of Sadesati.

The zodiac sign entering the second phase in 2027

As soon as Saturn enters Aries on June 3, 2027, the most painful phase of Saturn’s Sadhesati will begin for the people of this zodiac sign. Its last phase will be on Pisces and its first phase will begin for the people of Taurus.

Why the second phase of Shani Sadesati is the most painful

The second phase of Shani Sadhesati is considered to be the most painful because during this phase, Sadhesati is at its peak. Due to this, the person has to face ups and downs in business and family life. During this period, one might also have to face troubles from relatives. There is also a possibility of loss in matters of money and wealth. You will receive less support from friends and most likely will be surrounded by financial problems.

Remedies to reduce the effects of Shani Sadesati

Lord Shani should be worshipped every Saturday during Sadesati.

After taking astrological advice one can wear gemstones like sapphire.

Hanuman Chalisa should also be recited along with Shani Chalisa on Saturday.

Wear an iron ring made of horse shoe on the middle finger of your right hand.

Give food, clothes and other required items to needy people and perform charity.

