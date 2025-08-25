Shani-Mangal opposition 2025: These zodiac signs must stay cautious till 13 September The Saturn–Mars opposition continues till 13 September 2025. Here’s how this planetary clash could affect Virgo and Pisces in relationships and careers.

A rare astrological alignment is currently taking place as Saturn and Mars stand directly opposite each other. According to astrologers, this planetary clash will continue until 13 September 2025, creating a period of intense energy shifts.

While it may spark ambition and a strong desire to achieve personal goals, the journey could be fraught with delays, stress and emotional turbulence.

Experts warn that individuals may feel heightened restlessness during this phase. Aspirations and wishes will be powerful, but achieving them will demand patience and consistent effort.

Any negligence during this sensitive period may lead to complications.

Saturn–Mars opposition: Impact on Virgo, Pisces

Here’s a look at which zodiac signs need to be particularly cautious as the Saturn–Mars opposition could bring challenges in their personal and professional lives.

1. Virgo (Kanya)

For Virgo natives, the Saturn–Mars opposition may trigger turbulence in both married life and business partnerships. Mars in the ascendant could intensify anger, making tempers flare more often than usual.

Even small disagreements with a spouse may escalate into major conflicts. Professionally, Saturn’s influence could cause delays in work, leading to friction with superiors.

Those involved in legal disputes, especially related to business, are advised to remain extra cautious. Family tensions may also rise, creating an atmosphere of stress at home. Maintaining calm and avoiding impulsive reactions will be essential for navigating this difficult period.

2. Pisces (Meen)

Pisces natives are also at risk during this planetary phase. The Saturn–Mars alignment could cause obstacles and delays in both career and marital life. Disagreements with a life partner may surface, while financial instability could add to the strain.

Astrologers suggest that this is not the right time to be careless in professional commitments. Any negligence might worsen the situation. Staying disciplined, managing finances wisely, and keeping open communication in relationships will help reduce the negative effects of this transit.

