Sakat Chauth Vrat 2026: Do these 12 remedies for prosperity, protection and peace

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha. It is traditionally dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magh holds special importance and is known as Sakat Chauth.

Sakat Chauth is dedicated to Sakat Mata. On this day, mothers observe a fast for the long life, safety, and progress of their sons. As shared by Acharya Indu Prakash, certain simple remedies performed on Sakat Chauth are believed to remove obstacles and bring positive change in life.

Sakat Chauth Vrat 2026: Remedies to follow

To bring more joy and small happiness into life, offer Bundi laddus to Lord Ganesha. After the offering, distribute the laddus among young girls and seek their blessings. For steady progress in a child’s life, take a whole piece of turmeric during the puja. Tie it with a thread and place it near Lord Ganesha. After the puja, grind it with water and apply it as a tilak on the child’s forehead. If problems seem endless, prepare laddus made of sesame seeds and jaggery. Offer them to Lord Ganesha and later share them with family members as prasad.\ To maintain peace and harmony at home, offer red flowers to Lord Ganesha while chanting “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah”. For growth and recognition in a child’s life, ask the child to donate sesame seeds at a temple on Sakat Chauth and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. To fulfil wishes, apply a tilak of vermillion and sandalwood paste to Lord Ganesha and chant this mantra 11 times: “Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha: Nirvighnam Kurumen Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada.” For career growth and higher position at work, worship an eight-faced Rudraksha properly and wear it around the neck on Sakat Chauth. For good health, take a betel leaf, draw a Swastika on it using vermillion, and offer it to Lord Ganesha. Chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 108 times. To increase wealth and prosperity, offer modaks to Lord Ganesha and light a ghee lamp in front of the deity. For success at work, offer camphor and six cloves to Lord Ganesha. Place a sacred thread at his feet and later tie it on your hand after the puja. If negative energy is felt at home, install a white idol of Lord Ganesha and recite the Sankatnashan Ganesh Stotra with devotion. For happiness in married life, prepare five separate bundles using gram flour laddus, sesame seeds, rice, dry fruits, and a fruit. Offer each item to Lord Ganesha one by one while chanting “Shri Ganeshaya Namah”.

Faith, when practised with calm intention, often works quietly. Sakat Chauth is about patience, devotion, and trusting the process.

