Ruchak Yog 2026: Mars transit in Aries to open new career opportunities for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

May is not just another month in astrology terms. There is movement. And with it, a shift that some people will actually feel in their day-to-day life, especially around work and opportunities.

On May 2, Mars moves out of Pisces and enters Aries. This matters because whenever Mars transits its own signs like Aries or Scorpio, or its exalted sign Capricorn, it forms what is known as Ruchak Yog. This is one of the Panch Mahapurush Yogas and is often linked to strong career movement and new openings.

What Mars transit and Ruchak Yog mean

Mars entering Aries is not just a routine transit. It creates Ruchak Yog, which is considered powerful in astrology. The impact is usually seen in areas like career, ambition, and action.

This is the kind of phase where things can move quickly. New opportunities can show up. But you also need to be alert enough to notice them.

Zodiac signs likely to benefit from Ruchak Yog

1. Gemini: Gains and business growth

For Gemini, this yog forms in the eleventh house, which is associated with gains and success in business.

This can translate into real benefits. There are chances of profit in business and even the possibility of landing a big deal. For those in jobs, a desired transfer may come through during this time.

Support from elder siblings could also play a role. Guidance, advice, or just being there when needed.

2. Cancer: Career opportunities and progress

For Cancer, Mars moves into the tenth house, known as the house of career and action. Mars also gains directional strength here, which makes this transit more impactful.

This can open doors. New opportunities in career are likely. Those who are unemployed may find work. Some people could also see promotions or growth at their workplace.

One thing though. Staying alert matters. Opportunities may come, but recognising them is key.

3. Sagittarius: Success in studies and career

For Sagittarius, this period looks especially supportive for students preparing for competitive exams.

There are strong chances of success in May. Alongside that, career-related opportunities may also come up. Those involved in family or ancestral business could see profits during this time.

Confidence levels are also likely to improve. And that tends to reflect in how decisions are made.

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This phase may not last forever. But while it does, it has the potential to shift things in a noticeable way.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.