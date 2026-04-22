Khappar Yog 2026: Inauspicious yog in May to affect 4 zodiac signs; know its impact and simple remedies

New Delhi:

The months of May and June 2026 are expected to feel a bit intense, at least from an astrological point of view. There is a lot of movement in planetary positions, and that tends to reflect in how things unfold in everyday life. Not always dramatically. But enough to notice.

This time, the focus is on something called Khappar Yog. It is considered a challenging planetary combination. And while it can influence everyone to some extent, a few zodiac signs are likely to feel it more strongly. The impact can show up in work, health, finances, and even relationships.

What is Khappar Yog and how it is formed

In astrology, Khappar Yog forms when planets like Mars, Saturn, Sun, and Rahu come together in a way that creates strong negative energy. Either they align in one sign or their combined influence builds pressure from multiple directions.

There are also specific timing patterns that add to its formation. It can occur when certain days like Tuesday, Saturday, or Sunday appear five times in a single month, or when Amavasya coincides with a Sankranti.

In 2026, this yog will remain active from May 1 to June 29. Its effects may be felt across all zodiac signs, though not in the same way for everyone. On June 15, 2026, Somvati Amavasya will coincide with Mithun Sankranti, which is expected to further intensify its impact.

Khappar Yog: These 4 zodiac signs need to stay extra careful

1. Gemini: Rising stress and delays

This phase can bring mental pressure. You may find yourself overthinking things, which can make decision making harder. Even simple tasks might feel complicated. Work that seemed smooth may face delays. Financial decisions need extra care, as small mistakes can lead to losses.

2. Virgo: Watch out for hidden opposition

Health should not be ignored during this time. Minor issues can grow if left unchecked. At work or in social circles, hidden rivals may become active. It is better to be cautious about what you share and with whom. Staying mentally balanced will help.

3. Capricorn: Strain in career and family

Work life may feel tense. Arguments or disagreements at the workplace can affect your image. At the same time, differences at home could increase. Keeping calm and avoiding unnecessary reactions will be important.

4. Pisces: Confusion and rising expenses

You may feel unsure about your own decisions. Doubt can lead to wrong choices. Expenses may increase without clear reason. Emotional ups and downs are also likely. Being mindful of your words can help avoid conflicts in relationships.

Possible effects during this period

Khappar Yog is generally seen as intense and unstable. It is often associated with larger disruptions.

According to astrological beliefs, this period can bring situations like natural disasters, conflicts, loss of life, economic instability, accidents, and social tension. It is also linked to events like large scale violence or sudden increases in oil and gas prices.

Because of this, the time is often described as one that calls for caution and patience.

Simple remedies to reduce the impact of Khappar Yog

If your zodiac sign is among those affected, the idea is not to panic. A few mindful practices are believed to help reduce the intensity.

Chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 108 times daily to lower negative energy

Worship Lord Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa or Bajrang Baan on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Donate mustard oil on Saturdays after seeing your reflection in it, which is believed to reduce Saturn and Rahu related effects

Feed birds with seven types of grains to balance planetary influences

Offer water mixed with black sesame seeds to a Shivling on Mondays and chant “Om Namah Shivaya”

It is also worth noting that the effects of such yogs can vary from person to person depending on their birth chart. So before taking any major step, consulting an experienced astrologer is usually advised.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Horoscope today, April 22, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more