Horoscope today, April 22, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more

New Delhi:

Today marks the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of the Vaishakh month, falling on a Wednesday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect until 10:50 PM, while Ardra Nakshatra will prevail until 10:13 PM tonight. Planetary positions suggest a mixed day ahead, with opportunities, progress, and a few areas that may need caution. From career and finances to relationships and health, here’s how the day may unfold for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a positive and fulfilling day for Aries natives. You may form new friendships in college or social spaces, leading to better connections. Students could receive support from peers, making tasks easier. Those involved in politics may see growth in their position and support from others. Health remains stable. Businesspersons dealing in electronics may see progress. A family gathering or arrival of a relative could create a celebratory mood at home. In relationships, discussions about commitment may take place, though decisions could take time. New ideas to increase income may work in your favour.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks balanced and productive for Taurus natives. You may come across opportunities to improve your lifestyle. A major decision related to home or family could be taken. Good news from children is likely. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. At work, pending matters may get resolved. Business networking may bring fresh opportunities. Your consistent efforts will lead to success, helping you feel more relaxed. You may also succeed in mending a strained relationship. Spending time with family in the evening will uplift your mood.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a cheerful and active day. A trip with family could be on the cards, bringing joy and relaxation. Professionals may continue to see steady progress. Differences in married life may settle, strengthening your bond. Discussions about buying a vehicle may prove helpful. Politically active individuals may feel motivated to take up new initiatives. Students could showcase their abilities in competitions. Health remains good. Managers or those in leadership roles may experience success. You might also meet a senior who helps resolve a concern.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed experiences for Cancer natives. Couples may plan an outing together. Students preparing for competitive exams could achieve significant progress. Married life will remain stable and cooperative. Health issues may ease. A new target at work may keep you motivated. Interest in political or social work may grow, and your efforts could be appreciated. Financial stability looks promising. Support from parents will boost confidence. There are chances of receiving a job offer from a past interview.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

The day may bring happiness and positivity for Leo natives and their families. You could receive good news that lifts the mood at home. Work conditions remain favourable. You may feel physically fit and energetic. A visit to a religious place with your partner is possible. Parents will appreciate your efforts and offer support. Students may benefit from guidance from teachers. Business efforts to expand may yield positive results.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to have a fulfilling day. Trying new approaches at work may bring better results. Planning tasks in advance will help you stay organised. Confidence will play a key role in your success. Spending time with children in the evening may bring comfort. A good property deal could come your way. Avoid financial lending for now. Discussions with parents about future plans may be helpful. You may also meet people who support your career growth.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives may experience a smooth and pleasant day. You may feel mentally satisfied and positive. Academic or creative efforts could bring recognition. Maintaining good relations with seniors will benefit your career. Growth opportunities are likely. Your hard work and calm approach will help you handle challenges effectively. Be cautious with financial transactions. Married life remains harmonious, and your social image may improve. Health requires slight attention. New friendships and business proposals may come your way.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives may find conditions favourable today. You could participate in sports or physical activities. Businesspersons may find opportunities through new associations. Work-related travel is likely. Meeting experienced individuals may benefit you in the long run. Financial gains look promising. Relationships in married life may improve naturally. A piece of good news may bring happiness at home. Support from siblings will help you complete important tasks.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may have a productive and positive day. Coordination with colleagues will remain strong. Seniors may appreciate your work, and there are chances of promotion or salary growth. Smart decisions at work will bring good outcomes. Support from your partner will motivate you. Avoid unhealthy eating habits at work. Software professionals may perform well. You might consider a part-time job to meet your needs.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may enjoy a rewarding day. You will feel energetic and capable of completing tasks efficiently. Engineers may utilise their experience well. Taking advice from your partner in important matters will be beneficial. Those in private jobs may have a good day, with meaningful discussions with seniors. Confidence levels will rise. New career opportunities may emerge. Travel related to business may bring benefits. Your creative side may also shine today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives may experience a positive day overall. Avoid wasting time on unproductive tasks. Restarting a stalled project may bring benefits. A romantic evening with your partner is likely. Students in technical fields may perform well. Hard work will bring visible results. Situations will favour you today. Helping someone in need may bring satisfaction. Pending tasks may finally get completed. You may also discover new ways to manage work efficiently.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives may find the day particularly special. Your efforts are likely to pay off, boosting confidence. It is a good day to begin a new plan or project. Blessings from elders will support you. Students may stay focused on studies. The day may be busy, but the evening will bring time with family. You may enjoy reading or creative pursuits. Friendships will strengthen. There are chances you may help a friend financially. Seek advice from an elder before starting a new business.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).