Rare planetary shift on Raksha Bandhan 2025: 3 zodiac signs may receive unexpected fortune This Raksha Bandhan 2025 is extra special due to a rare yoga occurring after 297 years. Astrologers say 3 zodiac signs will benefit immensely. Find out if yours is one.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan 2025, which will be celebrated on August 9, will be even more exciting and lucky this year because of a rare planetary alignment that hasn't happened in 297 years.

This uncommon yoga is regarded as highly auspicious and advantageous in Vedic astrology.

According to astrologers, three zodiac signs will greatly benefit from this different combination. Let's see which three zodiac signs are the luckiest this year on Raksha Bandhan.

Zodiac signs that will benefit the most

1. Libra (Tula Rashi): Career growth and promotions on the horizon

The luckiest one of those who are born in the Libra zodiac sign will change significantly.

Work that has been delayed or stuck will eventually be finished.

Financial cases will improve.

You may receive a promotion or another kind of work-related success.

Promotional opportunities are high.

2. Capricorn (Makar Rashi): Business expansion and overseas opportunities

You will be blessed in every way; for example, business will grow.

You might expect good financial success.

A new job opportunity might start.

Dreams of working abroad could come true.

3. Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi): New job offers and financial relief

Aquarius people will have a very lucky period.

Problems and issues will begin to disappear.

Success and career growth.

You might be offered a new position.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on astrological predictions and religious beliefs. India TV does not confirm the scientific validity of such claims.)