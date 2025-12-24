Putrada Ekadashi 2025: What to do on the final Ekadashi of the year for peace and prosperity The last Ekadashi of 2025 falls on December 30 and is observed as Paush Putrada Ekadashi. The day is associated with Lord Vishnu’s blessings, prosperity and well-being of children. Here’s the date, auspicious timings and simple rituals to follow.

Ekadashi is observed twice every month, during both the Shukla and Krishna Paksha. In Hindu belief, this fast holds a special place, especially for those who worship Lord Vishnu. It is said that observing Ekadashi brings his blessings, and with them, stability, peace and abundance. Many believe that Goddess Lakshmi’s presence in the home is strengthened through this fast, keeping prosperity close.

The final Ekadashi of 2025 will be observed on December 30, making it a meaningful way to close the year. Along with fasting, devotees often focus on simple acts of worship and reflection. Below is a look at what this Ekadashi represents, the timings to keep in mind, and a few traditional practices associated with the day.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025

Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice each year, once during the month of Shravan and again in Paush. The Paush Putrada Ekadashi falls on December 30, 2025. This fast is traditionally linked with blessings for children, including good health, longevity and well-being. Couples who wish for children are often advised to observe this Ekadashi with faith. It is believed that the effect of this vrat brings positivity into the household and fills it with warmth and joy over time.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 auspicious timings

The Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha will begin at 7:50 am on December 30 and will end at 5:00 am on December 31.

The parana, or the breaking of the fast, will be performed on December 31. The auspicious time for parana is between 1:26 pm and 3:31 pm.

What to do on the last Ekadashi of the year

Light an oil lamp under a Peepal tree and chant “Om Namo Narayanaya Namah.” This is believed to invite calm and prosperity into one’s life.

Offer bananas to Lord Vishnu and feed a cow rotis prepared with ghee and jaggery. This act is associated with growth and abundance.

Perform Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Vishnu. It is said to help remove obstacles and support progress in work or business.

In the evening, light a lamp near the Tulsi plant. This simple ritual is linked with harmony and stability in wealth and property.

With the year coming to an end, this Ekadashi is an opportunity for devotees to look inward. For many, it’s less about the ritual and more about the intention.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

