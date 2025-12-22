Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka: History, timings, festivals and how to visit Built nearly 400 years ago, Dhakeshwari Temple stands at the heart of Old Dhaka, symbolising Bangladesh’s spiritual heritage, resilience and centuries-old Hindu worship traditions.

New Delhi:

Built in Dhaka nearly 400 years ago, the historic Dhakeshwari Temple is the centre of Old Dhaka, representing Bangladesh's cultural, spiritual and historic significance.

A national temple for all Hindu worshippers in Bangladesh, the Dhakeshwari Temple has withstood the test of time, reflecting the strength and resilience of the people of Bangladesh through their devotion to the mother goddess and their commitment to attaining salvation through worship.

History of Dhakeshwari Temple in Old Dhaka

The word "Dhakeshwari" is a combination of the word ‘Dhaka’, which is derived from the Goddess Dhakeshwari. There is a myth that the name Dhaka originated from the Goddess. In the 12th Century, King Ballal Sen of the Sena Dynasty was the founder of this Temple, which still stands today in Old Dhaka after enduring many wars and restoration work over the centuries.

The Dhakeshwari Temple is made of red brick and has many intricate terracotta carvings on it, and is surrounded by multiple smaller temples, which have 4 temples to Lord Shiva, showing both the types of Architecture and Spirituality that are represented in this site.

What to Do at the Temple

A visit to Dhakeshwari Temple deserves more than a quick snapshot. Here’s how you can make the most of it:

Join in on Daily Rituals

The best way to experience the religious activity that takes place on a daily basis is to attend the aarti (prayers) and puja (rituals) performed in both the early mornings and late evenings.

Festivals and Special Occasions

Whether you are visiting during the Durga Puja Festival (September-October) or the Krishna Janmashtami Festival (December), there are many great celebrations and colourful decorations highlighting the Temple.

Visiting Sights Nearby

Near the Temple is Lalbagh Fort, a Mughal Fort set in an atmosphere of lush gardens and historical buildings, perfect for any history buff or photographer.

Dhakeshwari Temple timings and visitor guidelines

If you’re planning a visit, here are the practical details you’ll want to know:

Temple Timings

Open for devotees: 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM daily.

Note: The temple closes in the afternoon between 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM.

How to reach Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka

By Public Transport: Buses frequently run towards the Lalbagh or Bakshi Bazar areas. From there, it’s just a short walk to the temple.

Taxi or Ride-Share: Ride-sharing apps like Uber or Pathao operate throughout Dhaka; simply set “Dhakeshwari Temple” as your destination, especially if you are travelling from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), it will just take 30 to 45 minutes. That’s often the most comfortable way to arrive, especially in heavy traffic.

ALSO READ: Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Bhasma Aarti booking: Tickets, timing, dress code and rules