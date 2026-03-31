Neech Bhang Rajyog 2026: Mercury enters Pisces on April 11, 3 zodiac signs set for major gains

New Delhi:

In astrology, Neech Bhang Rajyog is considered one of those combinations that can quietly change things. It is seen as powerful, especially when it comes to improving outcomes in areas where things earlier felt stuck or slow.

This particular Rajyog is set to form on April 11, 2026, when Mercury transits into Pisces. Normally, Pisces is considered Mercury’s debilitated sign, which weakens its position. But this time, the situation shifts a bit. Jupiter, the ruling planet of Pisces, will be placed in a central house in the chart, which leads to the formation of Neech Bhang Rajyog, a combination believed to give strong and positive results.

Neech Bhang Rajyog on April 11, 2026

Mercury’s entry into Pisces on April 11 creates the base for this Rajyog. Even though Mercury is considered weak in Pisces, the presence of Jupiter in a key position changes the overall effect.

This combination is seen as highly favourable in astrology and is believed to bring noticeable gains in career, finances and personal growth for certain zodiac signs.

Taurus: Financial growth and career opportunities

For Taurus natives, this Rajyog is expected to bring positive changes. Income may increase and financial stability can improve compared to before.

Pending tasks are likely to get completed. Business activities may bring strong profits, and those in jobs could come across new opportunities. There are also indications of gains through investments.

Gemini: Career success and new beginnings

Gemini natives may see strong progress in their careers. Efforts made earlier are likely to show results.

There are chances of purchasing a house or a vehicle. Old disputes may get resolved. Business prospects look profitable, and there are signs of a new job opportunity. A major deal may also get finalised during this period.

Pisces: Gains in business, relationships and health

For Pisces natives, this Rajyog is expected to be especially beneficial. Success is likely in partnership-related work, and business performance may remain strong.

There are also indications of gains from past investments. Opportunities related to working abroad may come through. In personal life, relationships may improve, and there is a possibility of relief from an old health issue.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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