Horoscope today, March 31, 2026: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha and falls on a Tuesday. The Tithi will continue through the day and night, ending tomorrow morning at 7:07 AM. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain in effect until 3:21 PM. The day also coincides with Mahavir Jayanti, adding spiritual significance. Here’s what Acharya Indu Prakash has to say about how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign, along with simple remedies, lucky numbers, and colours.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. People will be keen to hear your ideas and opinions. You may receive good news from someone close. In your career, you might be entrusted with responsibilities beyond your current capacity. You will take decisions carefully and try to complete pending tasks. Your married life will feel more pleasant than before. There are strong indications of gains in business.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. A long-standing wish is likely to be fulfilled. Financially, you will see gains and may take new steps to secure your future. Your financial condition will remain stable. Sweetness will increase in your romantic relationships. You may feel inspired to do something significant. Support and advice from trusted people will come at the right time. You will also feel inclined to read and learn something new.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. You may receive positive news regarding a job. Writers and those in creative fields will find the day especially productive. New ideas may come easily. Your career may take a fresh direction, and support from colleagues will help you succeed. With your partner’s cooperation, you will achieve your goals. Offering laddoos to Lord Ganesha is advised. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal. You may also think about buying new jewellery. The family environment will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be average. You will spend more time with family members. You may plan a trip to a hill station with your spouse. Instead of overthinking a situation, taking action will help. Try not to expect everything to go exactly as planned. There may be minor disputes at home, so it will be important to control your anger.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be moderate. You may face small obstacles in completing tasks. You could visit an old friend at their home. It is a good day to mend relationships. By evening, you may step out to buy household items. Think carefully before speaking to avoid unnecessary trouble. The evening may be spent in religious or charitable activities, bringing peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Luck will favour you today. A task you have been planning for days may finally be completed with a friend’s help. Students will find the day beneficial. You will feel refreshed and confident. Good news may come your way. New opportunities in your career will open up. Sudden financial gains are also likely.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be average. Keeping your mind calm while working will help you succeed. Avoid rushing into things. You may discuss your relationship with your family, and marriage talks could move forward. Spending on entertainment like movies is possible. A close friend may be troubled due to domestic issues, and your support will give them strength.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful. You will celebrate happy moments with friends and family. People will be drawn to your personality. Mentally, you will feel strong and confident. Doubts will clear up, and support from family and society will help you move forward. Your words will leave a strong impact on others. Your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

New ideas will emerge in your mind. You may have to handle several family responsibilities, and you will manage them well. You will benefit from special opportunities today. Appreciating others around you will boost your morale. Support from people will help you progress. There are chances of financial gains. You may also start planning a new business. You could share your thoughts with someone special.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be mixed. Engineers of this sign may find the day beneficial, with possible job-related calls. You may feel slightly restless or distracted. There could be misunderstandings about someone around you, so patience will be key. You may invest money in business, but returns could take time.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may plan to attend a religious event. A sense of contentment will stay with you. You will feel physically fit. By the end of the day, you may receive good news. New opportunities for growth will emerge at work. You may reconnect with old school friends. Your romantic life will remain normal, and you might plan a dinner outing at night.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be better than before. Luck will support you fully. You will perform well in your professional life. You may get a chance to attend a business-related event. Your hard work will pay off. You will receive full support from elders. A major responsibility may come your way at the workplace. You will stay inclined towards spiritual activities. Travel related to important work is also possible.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)