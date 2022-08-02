Nag Panchami 2022: What NOT to do while worshipping Nag Devta on this auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRAMODPAWAR45 Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami 2022: Considered one of the most important Hindu festivals, it takes place on the Panchami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. The festival is being observed on August 2 this year. Nag Panchami holds significance as it is believed that worshipping Nag Devta on this day helps get rid of Kaal Sarp Dosha and the fear of snakebite. People observe fast and also donate food and clothes to the needy on this day. Women offer their puja to the serpent gods. Worshippers perform puja to seek the wellness of their family. According to religious scriptures, worshiping snakes on Nag Panchami gives desired results, power, prosperity and immense wealth.

Some devotees also make snake idols with clay at home and offer flowers, sweets and milk to the diety. Before you start worshipping, here are some do's and don'ts that you should keep in mind.

Don't worship a living snake

Spiritual and immense wealth can be obtained by worshiping serpents. But do not worship a living snake. The material which is offered to them during worship can have a bad effect on the health of the serpents.

Do not use sharp weapons

According to beliefs, sharp things like knives, scissors etc. should be avoided on Nag Panchami. It is said that using sharp objects on Nag Panchami can lead to inauspicious results.

Don't feed a live snake

Don't offer milk to a living snake as it is a carnivorous animal. Forced feeding can even kill their lives.

Don't dig the ground

It is forbidden to dig the land. It is believed that snakes live inside the ground. There is a danger of damage to their habitat by digging the land. According to the story of Nag Panchami, the serpent's children were killed due to the plow by the farmer, in order to take revenge, the serpent bit the entire family of the farmer. Therefore, digging of land is prohibited on Nagpanchami.

Don't use iron

According to ancient beliefs, iron utensils like tawa or kadhi should not be used on Nag Panchami. Also, the use of needle thread should also be avoided on this day.

