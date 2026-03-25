Chandra Gochar: Moon enters Cancer on Maha Navami, 4 zodiac signs could see money and career growth

New Delhi:

The Moon shifting signs is one of those small but surprisingly noticeable celestial moves. It doesn’t shout. It nudges. And on March 27, 2026, right on Maha Navami during Chaitra Navratri, that nudge lands differently. The Moon leaves Gemini and settles into Cancer, its own sign. That alone makes the transit feel a bit more centred, a bit more emotionally aligned.

Now, let’s not oversell it. A Moon transit is short-lived. But timing matters. Festival energy, personal cycles, and a well-placed Moon can overlap in ways that feel quietly productive. For a few signs, this shift could bring smoother conversations, better financial flow, or just a sense that things are finally moving again.

Aries: Home life steadies, small wins build up

For Aries, the Moon moves into the fourth house. That’s your zone of home, comfort, and emotional grounding. This transit leans towards stability. Family matters may feel easier to handle. Not perfect, but manageable.

If your mother or a maternal figure is working, there could be some positive movement in her career. Financially, things look slightly better. Enough to notice. Some Aries natives might consider buying property or a vehicle. It’s practical energy, not impulsive. Social reputation may also get a subtle lift.

Gemini: Finances and family dynamics improve

For Gemini, the Moon steps into the second house. This house deals with money, savings, and family values. With the Moon placed well here, financial matters can start aligning.

Returns from past investments may come through. Work-related opportunities could open up, often through timing rather than extra effort. Family businesses or inherited sources of income might perform better. Communication also improves, especially in financial discussions. Saying the right thing matters now.

Cancer: Emotional clarity and confidence return

This is your moment. The Moon comes home to Cancer. And when that happens, there’s usually a noticeable shift within. You feel more balanced. A bit more certain about your next steps.

Confidence builds. Emotional responses become steadier. Support from family, especially parents or a partner, becomes more visible. Financial stress that has been lingering may begin to ease. Business owners could land a solid deal. Luck is present, but it still expects you to act on opportunities.

Virgo: Gains, progress, and useful connections

Virgo sees this transit activate the eleventh house, linked to gains, networks, and long-term goals. This is a favourable placement for results. Things that felt stuck may begin to move.

Financial growth is possible, particularly in savings. Job seekers might find opportunities aligning at the right time. Progress may be gradual, but it’s real. Travel, especially work-related, could bring benefits. Social connections may also play a key role in opening doors.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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