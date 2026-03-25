April lucky zodiac signs 2026: 4 signs set for career growth and major money gains

New Delhi:

April is shaping up to be quite active astrologically. Several major planets, including the Sun, Mars, Mercury and Venus, are set to change signs during the month. When multiple planetary shifts happen together, the overall energy tends to feel a bit more dynamic. Things move faster. Sometimes in small ways, sometimes more noticeably.

For a few zodiac signs, though, this phase could tilt in their favour. Aries, Gemini, Leo and Libra are expected to see more positive outcomes, especially around money, career and pending work. Not everything flips overnight, but there are clear signs of progress.

April 2026 astrology: Planetary shifts and their impact

With key planets transitioning across signs, this month brings opportunities for growth, movement and resolution. Financial stability may improve, business gains could come through, and tasks that have been stuck for a while might finally move ahead.

Aries: Career growth, promotions and financial gains

For Aries natives, April looks strong. Career-wise, there’s scope to reach new levels. Promotions that have been pending for a while may finally come through.

Income sources could expand, and financially, things appear stable. It’s also a favourable time for investments. Those running a business may see good profits during this period.

Gemini: Financial growth and relief from past burdens

Gemini individuals may experience what feels like a more settled phase. There are chances of success in work connected to foreign links or overseas business.

Bank balance may improve, and there are indications of getting relief from an old debt. Decisions taken during this month are likely to work in your favour.

Leo: Recognition at work and unexpected financial gains

For Leo, this month could bring visible results in career. Those working in jobs may receive appreciation from seniors or bosses.

Financially, things look stronger than before. There are chances of gains from property-related matters as well. Some may receive stuck money unexpectedly, and there’s even a possibility of job opportunities from abroad.

Libra: Financial rise, business expansion and favourable outcomes

Libra natives may find April quite favourable overall. Situations that were not working earlier may begin to shift.

There are chances of receiving good news, along with a noticeable increase in income. Business expansion looks likely, and those dealing with legal matters may see positive outcomes. Some working professionals might even start considering setting up their own venture.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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