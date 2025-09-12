Mangal Gochar 2025: Mars transit in Libra date, time, effects on 5 zodiac signs Mars transit 2025 begins on September 13 in Libra. Here’s how Mangal Gochar will affect each zodiac sign and the remedies to reduce inauspicious effects.

On September 13, 2025, at 9:21 pm, Mars (Mangal) will enter Libra, where it will remain until October 27, 3:41 pm, before moving into Scorpio. This Mars transit, also called Mangal Gochar, is considered significant in Vedic astrology as it impacts courage, energy, relationships, and health.

Mars is known as the planet of strength, passion, and discipline. When it is placed in an auspicious position, it brings bravery and progress, but when unfavourable, it may cause challenges. This year’s transit in Libra is expected to bring temporary Manglik dosha effects for certain signs, along with remedies to reduce negativity. Let’s see how Mangal Gochar 2025 will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries

Mars is transiting in your seventh house. The seventh house of the birth chart is related to our spouse. Let me tell you that the transit of Mars in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart makes the person temporarily called Manglik; that is, due to this transit of Mars in your seventh house, you will be temporarily called Manglik till October 27.

If you are married, then you should pay attention to whether Mars is also going in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart of your spouse. If yes, then it is fine; otherwise, you must definitely do the remedies for this transit of Mars. So to avoid the inauspicious results of Mars till October 27, you should give something sweet to your aunt or sister and take their blessings.

Taurus

Mars is transiting in your sixth house. The sixth house of the horoscope is related to our friends, enemies and health. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you will get full support from friends. You will feel comfortable doing any work. You will get a profit from the business. If you are interested in writing, then your writing ability will be strengthened during this time. Therefore, to maintain the auspicious results of Mars, you should gift something to a girl.

Gemini

Mars is transiting in your fifth house. The fifth house of the horoscope is related to our children, intelligence, prudence and romance. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you will be ahead in the field of education. You will definitely get success in any kind of examination. You will get all kinds of benefits from your children, too. You will remain sensible. Your relationship with your lovemate will be good.

Therefore, to maintain the auspicious results of Mars in life, you should keep water at your bedside while sleeping at night, and the next day, you should pour that water at the root of any tree or plant.

Cancer

Mars is transiting in your fourth house. The fourth house of the birth chart is related to our house, land, vehicle and mother. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you will have to wait a little longer to get the happiness of land, house and vehicle.

Apart from this, I will tell you one more important thing here: the transit of Mars in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart makes the person temporarily Manglik. Hence, this transit of Mars in your fourth house will give you the effect of Manglik temporarily till October 27. In such a situation, if you are married, then you need to pay attention to whether Mars is going in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth in your spouse's horoscope as well.

If yes, then it is fine; otherwise, you should be cautious and definitely take measures for this transit of Mars. Also, to avoid the inauspicious results of Mars, you should pour milk in the banyan tree, and after pouring the milk, you should apply a tilak on the forehead with the wet soil.

Leo

Mars is transiting in your third house. The third house of the birth chart is related to our courage, siblings and fame. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you will get full support from your siblings. Also, other people will be impressed by your words. Your work will be completed on time. Your health will also remain good. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Mars, you should gift something to your elder brother.

Virgo

Mars is transiting in your second house. The second house of the birth chart is related to our wealth and nature. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you will definitely get financial benefits based on your hard work. Relations with in-laws will be good. You will not have a shortage of food. During this time, your relations with your elder brothers will remain good. Therefore, to maintain the auspicious results of Mars, you should keep supporting religious activities.

Libra

Mars is transiting in your first house, i.e., Lagna sthan. In the horoscope, Lagna sthan, i.e., the first house, is related to our body and mouth. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, whatever you say will be very effective. But here I want to tell you one thing: that the transit of Mars in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the horoscope makes the person temporarily Manglik.

Hence, this transit of Mars in your first house will make you temporarily Manglik till October 27, and if you are married, then you should pay special attention to whether Mars is going in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the horoscope of your spouse as well. If yes, then it is good; otherwise, you should be cautious and definitely take measures for this transit of Mars, and we will also tell you what measures you should take – you should donate lentils in the temple.

Scorpio

Mars is transiting in your twelfth house. The twelfth house of the birth chart is related to your expenditure and bed pleasure. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, your financial condition will be very good till October 27.

You can also focus on your luxury during this time. During this time, enemies will not be able to harm you. But here I should also tell you that if Mars is in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house of someone's birth chart, then the person is temporarily called Manglik. Hence, this transit of Mars will show temporary Manglik till October 27.

In such a situation, those who are married should pay special attention to whether Mars is also going in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart of their spouse. If this is so, then it is fine; otherwise, you should be cautious and definitely take measures for this transit of Mars. Hence, to avoid the temporary Manglik effect, you should donate batashas in a temple or any religious place.

Sagittarius

Mars is transiting in your eleventh house. The eleventh house of the birth chart is related to our income and fulfilment of desires. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, your income will increase. You will also get financial benefits from your parents. Your faith in spiritual work will increase. During this time, one of your wishes will be fulfilled. People who are involved in animal husbandry can get a good profit. Therefore, to maintain the profit situation till October 27, donate honey in the temple and feed bread to a dog.

Capricorn

Mars is transiting in your tenth house. The tenth house of the birth chart is related to our career, state and father. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you may have to work harder to achieve success in your career. Your father also needs to pay a little attention to his work. During this time, you should also take care of the gold jewellery in your house. Apart from this, to ensure the auspicious results of Mars till October 27, while boiling milk on the stove, keep in mind that the milk does not boil over and spill out of the vessel.

Aquarius

Mars is transiting in your ninth house. The ninth house of the birth chart is related to our destiny. Due to the effect of this transit of Mars, you may face some difficulty in getting benefits from your destiny. It may take time for your work to get completed as per your wish. Apart from this, you may have to work harder to gather happiness and resources in life. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious results of Mars till October 27, respect your elder brother or someone who is like an elder brother to you.

Pisces

Mars is transiting in your eighth house. The eighth house of the birth chart is related to our age. With the effect of this transit of Mars, you will get the full benefit of your hard work. During this time, the enemy will be unable to defeat you in any manner. But in this transit of Mars, you should keep in mind that the person is temporarily called 'Manglik' due to the transit of Mars in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart. That is, with this transit of Mars in your eighth house, you will be temporarily called Manglik till October 27.

If you are married, then you should pay special attention to whether Mars is also going to the first, fourth, seventh, eighth or twelfth house in the birth chart of your spouse. If yes, then it is fine; otherwise, you must definitely do the remedies for this transit of Mars. So, to avoid the temporary Manglik effect of Mars till October 27, feed food to a needy person.

Mangal Gochar 2025 in Libra will stay active until October 27 and will bring different results for each zodiac sign. While some may experience growth, courage, and prosperity, others may face temporary challenges. By following simple remedies like offering sweets, donating food, or respecting elders, one can reduce the negative impact and invite auspicious results during this Mars transit.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

