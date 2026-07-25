Kris Srikkanth backs the inclusion of veteran all-rounder in India's ODI squad

New Delhi:

The ODI World Cup 2027 is looming on the horizon, and there is no doubt that the Indian team is being regarded as one of the biggest favourites for the title in the upcoming tournament next year. There are several big names who are set to play in the tournament, with discussions going around the inclusion of many.

Ahead of the competition, there have been major discussions around the inclusion of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. One of the best players for the Indian team over the years, Jadeja has not found himself in the scheme of things for India in recent months.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about how Jadeja should be included in India’s ODI squad and should go to play in the ODI World Cup as well.

"I am not sure why Ravindra Jadeja has been totally let go. He only did brilliantly in the 2023 World Cup. He is a silent killer. It's not like he has announced retirement in ODIs. Yet, he doesn't play ODIs at all and rarely plays in Tests despite producing match-winning performances when he does. I still believe Jadeja should be in the scheme of things and in the squad if he performs well,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth opened on India’s potential squad composition

Furthermore, Srikkanth talked about how at least three spinners should be present in India’s ODI squad, and that composition should be used in the ODI World Cup as well.

"Totally India will need three spinners in the squad for the World Cup. Two should play in the 11 and one in the reserves. Axar Patel will be one, and I'll pick Kuldeep Yadav if he continues to do well. Wrist spinners are always potential match-winners. The third spinner can be decided at a later stage," said Srikkanth.

Speaking of India’s current assignment, the Men in Blue are currently in the middle of a T20I series against Zimbabwe. The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, registered a win in the first T20I of the series, and they would hope to put in another good showing as they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on July 25th.

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