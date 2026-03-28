Mangal Aditya Rajyog 2026: Mars-Sun conjunction in Pisces to bring growth and opportunities for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

On April 2, 2026, something interesting is lined up astrologically. Mars is set to change its position and move into Pisces. It sounds technical, but for people who follow astrology, this shift carries weight.

The timing matters too. As per Drik Panchang, Mars will enter Pisces at 3:37 PM. The key detail here is that the Sun is already present in Pisces. That combination is what leads to the formation of Mangal Aditya Rajyog, which is generally considered favourable in Vedic astrology.

Mangal Aditya Rajyog 2026 and what it means

This yoga forms when Mars and the Sun come together in the same zodiac sign. In this case, both will be in Pisces. In astrology, the Sun is linked to energy and courage, while Mars is associated with inner strength and leadership.

Because of this combination, certain zodiac signs may see changes in areas like career, finances and personal life. The impact is usually seen as positive.

Aries: Career growth and financial gains

For Aries, this phase is expected to be beneficial. There could be more responsibilities at work, along with new opportunities. People involved in business may notice financial gains and possibly more sources of income.

At the same time, expenses might also go up. So keeping a check on spending and planning finances properly could help.

Leo: Progress in job and investments

Leo natives may see positive movement in their careers. There are chances of success in jobs, especially if work is linked to foreign connections. Financial conditions are likely to improve.

This period is also considered suitable for investments, though careful decision-making is important. Confidence levels may rise, and efforts are expected to bring results.

Sagittarius: Favourable time for students and growth

Sagittarius individuals may notice progress in business and professional areas. Financial stability is likely to improve, and there could be chances of buying a vehicle or property.

For students, this can be a supportive phase to focus on goals. At the same time, attention should be given to family health, especially the mother.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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