Trigrahi Yog 2026: Mars, Sun and Saturn conjunction to bring luck, money and progress for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

April starts on a slightly intense astrological note this time. Three major planets, Sun, Saturn and Mars, are coming together in Pisces. Not something that happens every day. When multiple planets gather in one sign like this, it is called a Trigrahi Yog. And yes, it tends to shift things a bit.

Mars moves into Pisces on April 2, joining Sun and Saturn which are already there. This alignment is expected to influence different areas of life depending on your sign. For some, it may bring clarity and movement. For others, a push to act. But a few signs could see more direct benefits, especially in terms of money, career and overall progress.

Trigrahi Yog in Pisces: What it could mean

When three planets align in the same sign, their combined energy becomes more noticeable. Sun brings authority and confidence, Saturn focuses on discipline and results, while Mars adds action and drive.

Together, this mix can create situations where effort meets opportunity. Not instantly, but steadily. The effects may not feel dramatic, but they tend to show up in practical areas like work, finances and personal growth.

Taurus: Steady gains and support from the right people

For Taurus, this alignment happens in the eleventh house, which is linked to income, gains and networks. That alone makes it worth paying attention to.

There are chances of an increase in income. Business owners might see better profits or more stable returns. Saturn’s influence suggests that past efforts could start paying off now. In education as well, results may improve. On the personal side, family dynamics could feel smoother, and support from elder siblings may come through when needed.

Gemini: Career movement and stronger financial flow

Gemini sees this trigrahi yog in the tenth house, the space connected to career and reputation. This can open up opportunities for growth or advancement.

Financially, things may look stronger. New connections, especially in professional or social circles, could help in moving forward. Some may even consider starting a business if that has been on their mind. The timing seems supportive. There may also be a sense of balance returning at home, with improvements in overall comfort and stability.

Scorpio: Progress, confidence and a competitive edge

For Scorpio, the focus shifts towards learning, competition and personal growth. This period could bring positive outcomes in education, especially for those preparing for exams.

There is also a competitive advantage here. You may find yourself handling challenges better and even coming out ahead in situations involving rivals or opposition. Financially, there are chances of gains, along with an increase in savings. Family life may feel more settled, with time spent together becoming more meaningful.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Ketu Nakshatra Gochar: Ketu’s transit in Magha Nakshatra may unlock success and gains for 3 zodiac signs