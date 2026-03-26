Ketu Nakshatra Gochar: Ketu’s transit in Magha Nakshatra may unlock success and gains for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

March 29, 2026 is being seen as an interesting day in astrology circles. Not dramatic on the surface, but layered. On this day, Ketu, often referred to as a shadow planet, moves into its own nakshatra, Magha. And in Vedic astrology, that matters more than it sounds.

When a planet enters its own nakshatra, its influence tends to become stronger and more noticeable. The effects are not always loud or immediate, but they show up in subtle shifts. Decisions, opportunities, sometimes even how things unfold unexpectedly. Ketu, in particular, is known for working in ways that are not always easy to predict.

Ketu transit in Magha nakshatra: What it generally means

Ketu is often linked with spirituality, detachment, and karmic patterns. It is not the kind of planet that focuses on material comfort alone. Instead, it pushes towards inner growth, sometimes through sudden changes.

This transit into Magha nakshatra may bring a mix of outcomes. For some, it could mean clarity and new direction. For others, it may trigger shifts that take time to understand. Still, for a few zodiac signs, this period looks more favourable, especially in terms of career movement, financial gains, and new beginnings.

Aries: Slow but steady progress with financial upside

For Aries, this phase can feel productive. Not rushed, but steady. There are chances of unexpected financial gains, particularly in business or investments.

If you have been planning to invest or expand something, this period may support that. Confidence levels could improve as well, making it easier to take decisions that you may have been delaying. Pending work or projects may start moving again. Career-wise, new opportunities can show up, sometimes in ways you did not fully anticipate.

Leo: Growth, recognition and possible new responsibilities

Leo natives may find this transit leaning towards growth and stability. Financially, past investments could start giving returns. It is not guaranteed, but the possibility is there.

At work, there may be a shift in responsibilities. A promotion, or simply more trust being placed in you. Some may also see opportunities linked to travel or even working abroad. On the personal front, the overall environment at home is likely to feel more settled, making it easier to focus on goals.

Sagittarius: Opportunities, reputation and a shift towards spirituality

For Sagittarius, this period may bring a sense of expansion. More responsibilities at work, but also more recognition. Your efforts may start getting noticed.

There is also a possibility of a significant business opportunity or deal coming your way. Travel, especially international, could be part of the picture. At the same time, there may be a noticeable shift towards spirituality or deeper thinking. Not forced, just something that naturally grows during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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