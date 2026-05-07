Mahalaxmi Rajyog 2026: Mars and Moon conjunction in Aries may unlock wealth and opportunities for 4 signs

In astrology, Mahalakshmi Rajyog is considered one of the more favourable planetary combinations linked to money, comfort and overall growth. This yoga is formed when Mars and the Moon come together in the same zodiac sign.
From May 14 to May 16, 2026, both planets will remain in Aries, creating this special alignment. Astrologically, the period is expected to bring strong financial and career-related benefits for a few zodiac signs in particular.
Aries
For Aries signs, Mahalakshmi Rajyog is expected to bring especially positive results.
- Stuck or delayed money may finally return
- Strong chances of financial gains are being predicted
- New income opportunities could open up
- Working professionals may receive promotions or major responsibilities
- The period is also considered favourable for investments
Gemini
Gemini signs may also experience a strong positive phase during this planetary alignment.
- Respect and recognition in society may increase
- Business owners could finalise an important deal
- Comfort and luxury-related gains are likely
- New job opportunities may come through
Leo
For Leo signs, this yoga is being described as highly beneficial.
- Long-pending tasks may finally get completed
- Financial conditions could improve significantly
- Strong chances of landing a new job are visible
- Gains through ancestral property are also possible
- The period may prove especially lucky for those preparing for government jobs
Libra
Libra signs are also expected to benefit from Mahalakshmi Rajyog.
- Comfort and lifestyle may improve noticeably
- Bank balance and savings could increase sharply
- Those hoping for jobs abroad may see progress
- Support from a spouse or partner is likely to remain strong
- Old debts may finally get cleared
- Investments could bring bumper profits during this phase
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.
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