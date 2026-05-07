Mahalaxmi Rajyog 2026: Mars and Moon conjunction in Aries may unlock wealth and opportunities for 4 signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Mahalakshmi Rajyog is considered one of the more favourable planetary combinations linked to money, comfort and overall growth. This yoga is formed when Mars and the Moon come together in the same zodiac sign.

From May 14 to May 16, 2026, both planets will remain in Aries, creating this special alignment. Astrologically, the period is expected to bring strong financial and career-related benefits for a few zodiac signs in particular.

Aries

For Aries signs, Mahalakshmi Rajyog is expected to bring especially positive results.

Stuck or delayed money may finally return

Strong chances of financial gains are being predicted

New income opportunities could open up

Working professionals may receive promotions or major responsibilities

The period is also considered favourable for investments

Gemini

Gemini signs may also experience a strong positive phase during this planetary alignment.

Respect and recognition in society may increase

Business owners could finalise an important deal

Comfort and luxury-related gains are likely

New job opportunities may come through

Leo

For Leo signs, this yoga is being described as highly beneficial.

Long-pending tasks may finally get completed

Financial conditions could improve significantly

Strong chances of landing a new job are visible

Gains through ancestral property are also possible

The period may prove especially lucky for those preparing for government jobs

Libra

Libra signs are also expected to benefit from Mahalakshmi Rajyog.

Comfort and lifestyle may improve noticeably

Bank balance and savings could increase sharply

Those hoping for jobs abroad may see progress

Support from a spouse or partner is likely to remain strong

Old debts may finally get cleared

Investments could bring bumper profits during this phase

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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