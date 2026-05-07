Horoscope today, May 7, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the fifth day (Panchami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is Thursday. Panchami will remain until 10:15 AM, after which Shashthi tithi will begin. The Sadhya Yog will continue till 2 AM late night. The Purvashadha Nakshatra will also remain until 6:46 PM today. Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on 7 May 2026, along with the lucky numbers and lucky colours for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be full of confidence. A new business work may begin, but focus on hard work rather than expecting immediate profit. Maintain a friendly relationship with staff. Your efficient work will benefit the company. Married life will be pleasant. You may go on a long drive. Carry necessary items before leaving home.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

A joyful day is ahead. There will be happiness at home. Make financial decisions carefully in business. Avoid rushing into partnerships. Financial conditions will improve. Banking professionals may achieve targets. Career direction may improve. Speak carefully for your own benefit. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

A mixed day. A good time to discuss starting new work at home. Efforts will give proper results. Working professionals may get important responsibilities. Parental support will boost students’ confidence. Family issues may resolve on their own.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

A great day. Maintain proper balance in business matters. Strengthen contacts for better opportunities. Government employees should stay dedicated. Family life will be peaceful. Couples may plan entertainment. A romantic drive may deepen relationships. Travel may support career growth.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

An favourable day. Home atmosphere will be positive. Business efforts may bring progress. Maintain good relations with colleagues. Be careful with financial work at the office. Avoid stress and fatigue. A close person may bring happiness. New opportunities may arise.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

A positive day with good outcomes. Fresh and useful ideas may come. Family discussions will be positive. Your skills will be appreciated. Youth will get results of hard work. Stay calm in difficult situations. Religious activities may be planned. Handle enemies wisely.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

A good day. Elders will be happy with your behaviour. Right time for personal decisions. Leadership activities may be completed successfully. Children’s achievements will make you proud. Avoid negative thoughts. Business partnerships should be handled carefully.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A very good day. Expanding contacts will be beneficial. Old problems may be resolved. Students will gain confidence. Creativity will be appreciated. Married life will improve. Meeting a girl may bring happiness in the family. Unmarried people may get marriage proposals.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A joyful day. Efforts in important tasks will bring results. Stuck money may be recovered. Students may succeed in studies. Home relocation plans may be implemented. Try to bring freshness into daily life. Financial strength will improve. Avoid blindly trusting others.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A new energetic day. You may receive financial help from relatives. Take care of your health and include yoga in routine. Talk to experienced people for solutions. Spending may increase on household items. Job opportunities may arise. You will remain active in politics and face opponents.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A normal day. Travel may bring pleasant results. You will stay active and organised. Most of the time will be spent in social work. Useful contacts will be made. Income sources may restart. You will help improve home comforts. Business will remain normal. Dinner plans may be made.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

A good day. Interest in creative work will increase. Students should focus on studies. Seek advice before starting new projects. A temple visit with spouse will be beneficial. Good day for students and new courses. Love life will improve. Faith in family will grow. Offer belpatra to Lord Shiva.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)