Mahagochar 2026: Sun and Mercury entering Taurus together may boost finance and career for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury is considered highly important. When these two planets come together, it forms Budhaditya Yog, a combination many astrologers associate with intelligence, communication skills, business success and career growth.

On May 15, 2026, both the Sun and Mercury will enter Taurus, creating this powerful planetary combination together. Astrology followers believe the double transit may bring strong financial and professional gains for a few zodiac signs in particular. Some signs could also see improvement in reputation, investments and overall stability.

These 4 zodiac signs may benefit from the Sun and Mercury transit

Taurus

This double transit is expected to be especially favourable for Taurus signs. There are chances of recovering stuck money, while financial conditions may improve steadily. At work, efforts are likely to get noticed and appreciation from seniors could increase. Some people may also see promotion opportunities during this period.

Leo

For Leo signs, this planetary movement may bring major progress in business and career matters. A big professional deal could get finalised, and social respect may also increase. Those hoping for overseas work opportunities could receive positive news. Investments may also bring favourable returns.

Virgo

Virgo signs may experience growth in income after the Sun and Mercury enter Taurus. Business-related gains are also likely according to astrology predictions. Some people could finalise an important deal or project during this phase. Benefits linked to ancestral property are possible too, while comfort related to home or property matters may improve.

Scorpio

This double transit may prove beneficial for Scorpio signs, especially in business partnerships. People working in partnership-based ventures could see stronger earnings and financial growth. Support from a spouse may help in achieving an important financial milestone. Good job offers may also appear, while some people could finally get relief from an old debt.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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