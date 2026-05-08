Horoscope today, May 8, 2026: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Friday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain till 12:22 PM today. The auspicious Shubh Yoga will continue till 2:30 AM late tonight. Also, the Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 9:20 PM tonight. In addition, Venus will enter the Mrigashira Nakshatra at 9:48 PM tonight. The movement of planets and constellations is having different effects on all zodiac signs today. Some signs are seeing possibilities of success and gains, while others need patience and caution. So, let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash what today indicates for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for Aries natives. Your politeness and flexibility in behaviour can help you achieve success today. You will feel depth and warmth in family relationships. Due to some reason, your father may give you a new responsibility, which you will fulfil completely. Work related to property and land may be completed. Keep an eye on your partner’s activities today. There are chances of achieving new success in employment. Household essentials may be purchased. A trustworthy and special person will give you valuable advice today. If you avoid haste in any task, your work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is going to be special for Taurus natives. You are likely to receive some great news today. Doing every task in a planned manner and staying focused on your work will bring success. There are also chances of a short journey today. Students will pay more attention to their studies, and success will soon follow. Most business-related work will be completed smoothly today. You may go to the market with your spouse to buy household necessities.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be good for Gemini natives. You may get a chance to attend a special event and learn new things. Expenses may increase today, but there will be no major problem as your sources of income are also likely to grow. You will feel satisfied after seeing your children’s results. You will stay focused on achieving your goals today. However, you must remember that negative thoughts can weaken your morale. Avoid taking any kind of risk related to personal life today. At the workplace, there may be more hard work than profit.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be fairly good for Cancer natives. Your wisdom and understanding will help solve problems easily. Time may be spent on online shopping and fun activities today. You may get an opportunity to visit a close relative’s house. Due to being busy with other activities, your own important work may remain incomplete. Keep a close watch on children’s activities and company today. Do not take business-related decisions in haste. While making any new work-related plans, consider all aspects carefully.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful for Leo natives. There will be discussions regarding an important family matter, and positive results may emerge. Time may be spent on entertainment-related activities today. Your children will stay away from negative activities and bad company. Your contribution will be important in maintaining business arrangements. An outsider may create some issues in your workplace management today. Encouraging employees will improve their efficiency. The day will also be good for those in love relationships.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be golden for Virgo natives. Success is likely in property sale and purchase matters. You will feel physically and mentally strong today. The atmosphere at home will feel celebratory due to a major achievement by a family member. At this time, there is a need to change your way of working, and business activities will remain positive. Employees should take their responsibilities seriously today. Mutual cooperation among family members will keep the home environment pleasant and harmonious.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Libra natives. You may need to work harder to achieve your targets today. No matter how difficult the task is, you must maintain concentration. At the office, you may receive a new project, and colleagues will help you complete it. Happiness will come from the children’s side. Your father’s blessings will remain with you. With your energy, you can achieve a lot; just trust your abilities. You will easily receive help from people during difficult situations.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for Scorpio natives. You will make efforts to strengthen professional contacts. You are likely to gain in business today. The day will be especially fruitful for those associated with the banking sector. Your mind may be inclined towards social work today. Health will remain good. You may work on some new ideas today. Those involved in online business may receive a large order. Overall, the day will be very good.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be full of fresh enthusiasm for Sagittarius natives. You should stay away from arguments and disputes today. You will get an opportunity to showcase your abilities. Businesspeople are likely to earn good profits, improving their financial condition. The day will be better for students, and they may make new friends at college. Financially, success is indicated today. Your work will be completed efficiently. Children may remain busy with sports and games today. The day will also be favourable for those associated with politics.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will bring good results for Capricorn natives. Students are likely to achieve success, but they still need to work harder in their studies. You will get to spend quality time with family members today, keeping the home atmosphere cheerful. Support from colleagues will be available at the office, and juniors may wish to learn work from you. Relationships with your partner will improve. Today, you may benefit from political connections in your work. All your tasks are likely to be completed easily.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be good for Aquarius natives. You may think of a new way to complete a task, which will help finish it on time and with ease. In the evening, you may plan to attend a birthday party. The day will be good for students. Your creative field will become stronger. The day will be favourable for builders, and a new contract may bring major profits. You may participate in a social function. You could also think about decorating your home, bringing happiness and prosperity into the house. Friends may visit your home today, and you may discuss personal matters with them.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be golden for Pisces natives. Solving a personal problem will bring mental peace. Your work at the workplace will go well. You may need help in some matter, and a friend’s advice could be useful. Important tasks can be completed with a positive outlook. You may also discover new ways to manage work efficiently. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Your health will remain good. Your image in politics will strengthen, and you will connect with more people.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)