Chandra Grahan 2026: First lunar eclipse of the year to bring money and career gains for 3 zodiac signs

The first lunar eclipse (chandra grahan) of 2026 is lining up with a date that already holds ritual weight, Holika Dahan. That overlap alone has pulled attention toward the March 3 eclipse, not just from astronomy watchers but from those who track celestial events through an astrological lens too. Eclipses tend to do that. They carry both sky drama and symbolic interpretation.

As per available timings, the lunar eclipse will begin at 2:16 pm and continue until 7:52 pm. It will be visible across large parts of the world, including India, East and Southeast Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, North America and some northern pockets of South America. Within India, visibility varies slightly, most regions will witness a partial lunar eclipse, while western parts may see a penumbral phase. With that backdrop, here’s a look at zodiac signs believed to experience favourable effects.

Taurus zodiac sign effects during Chandra Grahan

Taurus natives are believed to see financial stability strengthen during this eclipse phase. Pending tasks may finally move towards completion, and added responsibilities at work could open doors to progress. There are also indications of monetary gains, including the possibility of sudden financial inflow and improved prosperity.

Leo zodiac sign effects during Chandra Grahan

For Leo, the eclipse period is seen as professionally supportive. Luck may favour career movement, with chances of promotion or a new job opportunity. Social standing could rise, finances may improve, and some may even see overseas career prospects begin to take shape.

Sagittarius zodiac sign effects during Chandra Grahan

Sagittarius individuals are expected to benefit through foreign connections and investment gains. Family life is likely to remain stable, while career prospects may expand with potential job opportunities. Professional relationships, especially with seniors, could strengthen, alongside financial and business growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

