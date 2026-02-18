Horoscope today, February 18, 2026: Love, career and money insights for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday and the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Phalguna. The Pratipada Tithi will remain until 4:58 pm. Shiva Yoga will continue until 10:45 pm tonight. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail until 9:16 pm. Additionally, today falls under Panchak.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, along with their Lucky number and Lucky colour.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be average. You may feel slightly confused about something. New desires to try something different may arise in your mind. To achieve your goals, adapt your behaviour according to circumstances. Students of this sign may decide to fill out forms for a competitive examination. A plan to watch a movie with family members may be made. You may attend a friend’s birthday party and enjoy time with others.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a good day. You may receive help from a colleague at the office. Progress in your professional field is certain. Women of this sign may go shopping to buy new clothes. You may experiment with new methods to deliver strong performance at work. New responsibilities may be assigned to you at the office. Your parents will be happy with your efforts and you will receive their blessings in all your tasks. Teachers will fully support you for better results in the field of education. Your efforts to expand your business will be successful.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a pleasant day. You will feel renewed freshness in your married life. Receiving beneficial results from earlier efforts will bring happiness. People associated with politics may engage in public interaction today. You will successfully complete an important task that may benefit you greatly in the future. Coordination with colleagues will remain strong. Seniors will be pleased with your work. There are chances of promotion and even a salary increment.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be important. Your wishes may be fulfilled. Your health will be much better than before. Marriage with your partner may get finalised. A plan to watch a movie with friends may be made. You may plan a business-related trip. Spending time with family will strengthen relationships. The day will be favourable for students. You will succeed in completing a college project.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Leo horoscope today

Today will feel refreshing. Positive thoughts will fill your mind. Your financial position will remain strong. It is better to make a list before going to the market. Students of this sign may need to work hard. You may have to run around for admission into a new college. A family trip may be planned where everyone will enjoy themselves. Working professionals will continue to achieve success.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Today brings golden moments. The family atmosphere will remain cheerful. You may adopt new methods to try something different. Work will progress smoothly. Spending time with children in the evening will bring relief. You may go to play golf with friends. Practising yoga will help boost your immunity. You will succeed in proving yourself in front of others. Good work-related ideas will come to your mind.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Libra horoscope today

Today will be very good. Avoid getting angry at any family member without reason. You may receive money from a close one. Start new work with enthusiasm, but remain cautious in your efforts. You will maintain balance between home and work. Negative thinking towards someone will end today. Before expressing your emotions, understand the person’s nature properly. You may spend money on religious activities.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be favourable. Pending tasks will be completed easily. Changes may occur in several important matters, and luck will support you in this situation. You will achieve success in your work. You will feel mentally and physically fit. Through hard work and a positive attitude, you will overcome difficult situations. Be cautious in financial transactions. The arrival of a little guest in the home may bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable. It will be a good day for political leaders of this sign. You may gift a ring to your partner. Problems in completing a task will be resolved, allowing you to finish it on time. People’s trust in you will remain strong. Feeding someone in need will make you happy. New happiness will enter your married life. Your spouse will support your work. Overall, the day will be good.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Luck will fully support you today. Completing a planned task will bring joy. This will significantly improve your financial situation. Those seeking employment may find opportunities today. The arrival of a close relative will create a happy atmosphere at home. Government employees may receive a transfer to a desired location. The day will be good for students. Teachers will help you understand difficult topics.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable. You will succeed in experimenting with new ideas in business. Whatever you plan today is likely to succeed. Earlier efforts will also bring better results. Senior officials will appreciate your work. Property-related matters may be completed today. You will see positive changes in your financial situation. New happiness will enter your married life, and your spouse will value your emotions.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

The day will begin with confidence. You should use the information received at the workplace to improve your work further. The day may be spent going out and enjoying yourself. You may plan a trip for entertainment with family members, and enthusiasm will remain high among everyone. Businesspersons of this sign may receive sudden major profits today, strengthening your financial condition.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment.)