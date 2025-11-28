Tula Rashi lucky gemstones: Stones said to boost harmony, clarity and good fortune for Libra Libra is known as the sign of balance, beauty and calm. In astrology, certain gemstones are believed to strengthen those qualities and bring more harmony, clarity and good fortune. Here’s a simple guide to the four stones considered especially supportive for Libra in 2025.

In astrology, Tula Rashi or Libra is considered the sign of balance, fairness, and natural charm. Since Venus is the ruling planet of this sign, Librans are often associated with beauty, comfort, art, and a love for the finer things in life. They are normally social, graceful, and calm by disposition. Astrology goes on to say that certain gemstones can even strengthen their personality, relationships, and at times, even help their financial stability.

Whether you’re hoping to strengthen your intuition, stabilise your emotions or invite more wealth, these gemstones are considered some of the most supportive for Libra in 2025. Here’s a simple guide to the four stones that astrologers say could help you tap into harmony and good fortune. Here are the stones considered especially lucky and supportive for people born under Libra.

Gemstones considered most auspicious for the Libra zodiac

1. Diamond: The strongest stone of Venus

A diamond is a precious stone, and most people dream of possessing one. However, for Librans, it's believed to hold much deeper meaning. Being the major stone of Venus, it's believed to boost confidence, bring clarity while making decisions, and create harmony in relationships. People also wear it with the intent of attracting wealth, luxury, and charm, as it enhances the positive influence of Venus.

2. Opal: The stone for creativity and emotional balance

Another highly recommended stone for Libra is opal. It's believed to sharpen creativity, strengthen diplomacy, and help maintain emotional stability. Many wear it to improve luck and feel more hopeful and positive about life.

3. Aquamarine: For peace of mind and stress relief

Aquamarine is believed to be of special benefit for Libra men. This soothing stone is claimed to reduce stress, quieten the mind, and build up creative energies. It can also help bring more peace, understanding, and trust into relationships.

4. Peridot: For positivity and protection

This stone is associated with prosperity, protection, and positivity. In Western astrology, it is viewed as Libra's birthstone. It is believed to support financial growth and protection, promoting positive energy. Peridot is also linked with better decision-making and maintaining a healthy sense of balance in life.

A quick reminder: Don’t wear gemstones without proper guidance

Astrology says these stones can bring powerful benefits if worn correctly. But experts also warn that gemstones should never be worn without proper advice. Consulting a qualified astrologer is important, because the wrong stone, or the right stone worn in the wrong way, can sometimes do more harm than good.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific proof behind these claims, and India TV does not verify their accuracy.)

