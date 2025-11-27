Shani Margi on November 28, 2025: 5 zodiac signs that may see progress and relief On 28 November 2025, Saturn turns direct after months of retrograde. For many, Shani Margi brings movement after delays — a shift of clarity, steady progress and renewed hope. Some signs rise faster than others, but the message stays the same: patience finally begins to pay off.

New Delhi:

On November 28, 2025, the slow-moving planet Shani, or Saturn, will turn from retrograde (vakri) to direct motion. This is what is referred to as “Shani Margi” in Vedic astrology. The impact of the shift will be felt through all zodiac signs and promises progress, resolution of delays, and positive cosmic energy for many.

But as with any celestial shift, some may experience challenges too. Here’s what you need to know and who should brace for good fortune. Let's dig deeper!

What is Shani Margi and why is it significant in 2025?

Saturn is very slow-moving, remaining in one zodiac sign approximately 2.5 years. On July 13 2025, Shani had become vakri (retrograde) while being in Pisces (Meen Rashi), a phase many consider for introspection, delays and review.

Once again, on November 28, 2025, between approximately 09:20–09:21 AM, Shani becomes direct, setting the stage for renewed momentum. In general, when an astrological planet turns direct, it releases built-up delays, often bringing clarity, action, and outcomes after a period of waiting.

What changes can it bring: Positives and caution

The effects of Shani Margi depend a lot upon one's zodiac sign, the previous planetary transit, and their overall chart. Broadly speaking:

What could improve

Projects and decisions in limbo may now move forward.

For many, this could bring financial gains, career progress, or stability after months of uncertainty.

To him who is tempered in work and waits with patience, timing will be like "good luck."

What to watch out for

People under severe transit effects (like saadesaati or dhaiya) may still face challenges, but the setbacks might ease out and full relief may take time.

Impulsive financial decisions or overconfidence during this period may backfire; discipline remains key.

Which zodiac signs astrologers say could benefit most

According to recent predictions, the following signs may find 2025–26 especially favourable because of Shani’s direct motion:

Taurus — gains in reputation, new contacts, and opportunities.

Cancer — renewed luck, possibly clearing long-pending issues.

Virgo — progress in finances and work, steady growth predicted.

Scorpio — improved relationships and a good chance of success in creative or speculative ventures.

Capricorn — positive period for career, stability, and new opportunities.

What do believers suggest you do next

Astrologers often emphasise: Shani likes discipline, responsibility and good karma. Especially now:

Finish pending tasks slowly and peacefully.

Avoid impulsive financial/investment decisions; stability and patience pay off.

Respect elders, help others, follow ethical conduct; it’s believed to appease Saturn’s energies.

If you’re under saadesaati (or tough transit), it’s wise to stay cautious; not all effects vanish overnight.

Shani Margi 2025 may mark a turning point, for many, a time when delays end, hopes renew, and karma begins to show results. But the outcome depends less on stars and more on our actions: steady effort, discipline and inner clarity. Whether you’re about to start a new venture or simply clean up old messes, the cosmic timing is promising.