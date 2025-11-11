Saturn goes direct in Pisces on November 28, 2025: These zodiac signs should stay extra cautious When Saturn turns direct in Pisces on November 28, 2025, it’s more than an astrology event; it’s a reality check from the cosmos. For Aries, Leo, and Pisces natives, the next few months could bring challenges in career, health, and money, but also a chance to rebuild stronger foundations.

When Saturn changes direction, it sends ripples throughout the entire zodiac, but for some signs, it's gonna be pretty intense. On November 28, 2025, Saturn will finally go direct in Pisces, ending its really long retrograde. Though the movement will lend clarity and forward motion to many, there are a few signs that might experience testing times regarding finances, relationships, and health.

Astrologers say Saturn's direct motion is like a cosmic audit that rewards those who have been disciplined and sincere but challenges those who have strayed off course. Let's see which signs need to stay extra cautious this time.

Saturn goes direct in November 2025: Zodiac signs most affected

1. Aries: Financial ups and workplace stress after November 28

Saturn's Sade Sati has already fallen on Aries natives. Saturn, while turning direct, may indicate the beginning of testing time. It is after November 28 that challenges in life may appear as repercussions of some past committed actions or due to unfinished duties. Ups and downs in financial condition may occur along with rising tension at the workplace. You are advised to proceed judiciously in professional matters and not take any impulsive decisions. It is believed that regular chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa stabilises Saturn and saves one from unnecessary stress.

2. Leo: Health and family challenges during Saturn’s Dhaiyya

Leo natives are in the midst of Shani’s Dhaiyya, or two-and-a-half-year influence. This phase could bring fluctuations in health and family life. Remember to avoid neglecting your well-being. In fact, during this period, even minor health issues may become expensive if ignored.

Career progress may be slower than expected, but the fruits of Saturn's lessons will pay off later. Seek guidance from your parents or elders in handling finances. Regular prayer to Lord Shiva will bring relief and strengthen inner calm and clarity.

3. Pisces: Pressure and transformation as Saturn turns direct in your sign

Since Saturn is turning direct in your own sign, Pisces natives will feel the shift most deeply. There may be pressure in your work after November 28, and even a sudden change of job. A person in debt should be careful not to be under greater financial pressure.

Avoid the tendency towards risky associations or shortcuts, for Saturn demands integrity. Maintaining good time and resource management helps stabilise this period. During this time, recite Shani mantras, and you can also offer oil lamps on Saturdays. This will be able to balance the effects and protect one from setbacks.

While Saturn’s direct motion can stir unease for some signs, it ultimately brings accountability and growth. The key is to stay grounded, maintain discipline, and embrace patience.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting it. India TV does not verify the authenticity of any of these claims.)