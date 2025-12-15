Ketu gochar 2026 impact: Why Taurus, Leo and Pisces should be extra careful Ketu’s rare and powerful transit in 2026 may bring upheaval for Taurus, Leo and Pisces. Here’s why astrologers advise caution during this intense phase.

Ketu Transit 2026: While several planets will change signs in the new year, Ketu's transit is considered particularly significant in astrology. Ketu is going to change signs three times in a single year. On March 29, Ketu will enter Magha Nakshatra, and on December 5, it will change both its nakshatra and its zodiac sign again.

However, Ketu's transit into Magha Nakshatra on March 29 is considered very important because on this day, Ketu will enter its own nakshatra, making it powerful. It will remain in this nakshatra until December 5, for a full eight months.

Ketu enters Magha Nakshatra on March 29: What it means

According to astrology, this period can bring significant upheaval to the lives of three zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs these are.

1. Taurus

Due to Ketu's nakshatra transit, Taureans may face many difficulties in their personal and professional lives. You will feel a lot of stress. You need to be cautious with your finances. Avoid taking risks in any work during this period; otherwise, you may suffer heavy losses. Also, avoid lending or borrowing money from April to November 2026. Those wishing for a love marriage may also face many difficulties during this time.

2. Leo

Due to Ketu, you may face sudden problems in your career. There may be heavy losses in business, so be careful. Do not rush into romantic relationships; otherwise, you may suffer losses. Due to Ketu, there may be delays in achieving desired results. You may get caught in a dispute. You may face betrayal in partnership ventures. There are also indications to be cautious about your health.

3. Pisces

The period from April to November 2026 can be quite difficult for Pisces natives. During this time, you may face disappointment in almost all your endeavours. Haste in any work can lead to losses. You may receive bad news from somewhere during this period. If you remain cautious, you will be able to avoid major losses.

Leos, Pisceans and Taureans should take the right path to make the best of the year 2026. Little caution never hurt anyone!

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)