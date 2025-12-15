Shani dev in Pisces with golden feet: These 3 zodiac signs may face challenges in 2026 With Shani Dev transiting Pisces on golden feet in 2026, Taurus, Libra and Pisces may face financial strain, stress and delays. Here’s what astrology suggests.

Lord Shani (Shani Dev) is in Pisces right now and will stay there throughout the upcoming year. Lord Shani is moving on three signs of the zodiac with golden feet in 2026, according to astrology. It is claimed that a person must face many challenges in life while Shani Dev is on their foot. There are challenges in finishing projects.

The state of finances begins to worsen. Mental strain begins to rise significantly.

Let us tell you which signs of the zodiac Shani is in right now and what safety measures to take.

Taurus

Saturn is acting as a golden talisman for Taurus. As a result, you may face many challenges. Disputes with family members are possible. A sudden increase in expenses is possible. Problems in marriage may arise. Therefore, extreme caution is required during this time.

Libra

Saturn is also ruling Libra with its golden feet. Therefore, those born under this sign should be cautious. Your financial situation could deteriorate significantly. You may be deceived during this time. Don't trust anyone blindly. Success in any endeavour can be difficult. Be cautious in partnerships.

Pisces

Due to Saturn's golden feet, your thinking may become negative. Your self-confidence may decrease. Unwanted fears may haunt you. You may have a dispute with someone. You may face the displeasure of your boss at work. This is not a favourable time for investment. Your health may be poor.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

