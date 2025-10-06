Jupiter transit 2025: Why Taurus and Leo should stay cautious this October Jupiter transit 2025 could bring major financial and emotional shifts for Taurus and Leo. Find out how Guru’s atichari gati affects your zodiac.

New Delhi:

Jupiter (Guru Grah) is currently moving faster than usual, a phenomenon known as “Atichari Gati”, or Jupiter’s accelerated motion. On October 18, 2025, the planet will enter its exalted sign, Cancer (Karka Rashi).

However, this planetary shift might bring financial instability and unexpected challenges for two zodiac signs — Taurus (Vrishabha) and Leo (Simha). Let’s understand how this Jupiter transit may affect them.

Jupiter Transit Effects on Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)

From October 18, Jupiter will move from your second house of wealth to your third house, which governs communication and courage.

This shift may cause sudden financial strain or unexpected expenses. You might find yourself spending more on household needs or due to a family member’s health concerns.

Be extra cautious with money transactions, as even small mistakes could prove costly. In your professional life, choose your words wisely — avoid unnecessary arguments that could damage your reputation.

On a positive note, your younger siblings or close friends will be your emotional support during this phase, helping you stay grounded amid financial uncertainty.

Jupiter Transit Effects on Leo (Simha Rashi)

Jupiter will transit through your twelfth house, which signifies expenditure and losses. This placement could increase unplanned spending, especially on property, vehicles, or family demands.

You may find it hard to control expenses, even dipping into savings or reserves during this period.

Be mindful while travelling as there’s a chance of losing valuable items. Despite the financial concerns, this transit can boost your spiritual growth. Meditation, yoga, or visiting sacred places will help bring mental peace and clarity in decision-making.

While Jupiter’s transit into Cancer may test Taurus and Leo natives financially, it also opens the door for spiritual balance and personal growth. The key lies in staying calm, avoiding impulsive financial decisions, and focusing on long-term stability rather than short-term gains.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not certify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.)