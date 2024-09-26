Horoscope Today, September 27: Pisces should not tolerate anything wrong today; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 27: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Today is Udya Tithi Dashami Thursday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dashami tithi will last till 1:21 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Dashami Tithi. Shiva Yoga will continue till 11.34 pm tonight. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 1:21 pm tonight. Today it is the Bhadra of the earth. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 27 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your decisions taken with wisdom and prudence will be good and every work will be completed peacefully. The mind will be happy if some auspicious work is done from the child's side. Today, avoid spending too much or taking loans just for the sake of the show. If you have made a promise to someone, you will try to fulfil it. Your pending work will be completed, which will reduce tension. Avoid lying, this will keep your behaviour favourable to you.

Taurus-

Today your day will be favorable for you. With the help of colleagues and employees, proper arrangements will be maintained in the workplace and work will be completed smoothly. Partnership-related businesses will gain momentum today. But it is also necessary to bring some changes in your working methodology. Today, outsiders will not be allowed to interfere in family arrangements. Today your parents' displeasure with you will end. There will be some religious programs near you in which your family will participate.

Gemini-

Today the beginning of your day will be slow. There will be some problems today but despite this, you will find solutions through your balanced thinking. You will feel relieved after getting a solution to any financial problem. Instead of emotions, a practical approach will be helpful in your progress. Today will be a good day to start new work plans. People who are planning to buy property, your father will give you a sir prize. Make changes in your daily routine so that your work will be completed easily.

Cancer-

Today your day will be profitable. Today we will keep our nature positive. It is advisable to postpone any kind of transaction at this time. Be present in political and social activities. This will increase popularity as well as the scope of public relations. Besides, some important programs related to household arrangements can also take place. Time will also be spent on online shopping. From today onwards you will adopt a yoga routine which will keep you in good health and remain healthy.

Leo-

Today your day will bring a new special moment. Don't trust anyone too much in money matters. Decisions taken emotionally and generously can cause harm. You will overcome this weakness of yours today. Before taking any decision, it is important to have a proper discussion on it. Minor problems will arise at the workplace, but their solutions will be found in time. Today you can join a computer course for a good future. Students will get help from seniors in completing their projects.

Virgo-

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today you will try to strengthen yourself financially and will also be successful. If you try to resolve any transaction-related matter through someone's mediation, you will get success. Today is a favourable time to complete tasks that have been pending for some time. Acting cleverly and wisely will make the circumstances in your favour. The support and love of your spouse will strengthen your married life.

Libra-

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Despite a hectic schedule, you will remain positive. Taking appropriate decisions at the appropriate time today will prove beneficial. Today you will get peace by getting solutions to any career-related problem. The mind will be happy after completing the financial plan. Opponents may cause trouble for you. But be assured that this will not harm you in any way. You may make some new friends through your good behaviour. All of today's work will be completed on time.

Scorpio-

Today will be your lucky day. Friends will boost your morale. Today you will get success in completing your planned work plans. Today you will work harder to achieve your goal. Control your extravagance. Any nearby travel related to work will open the way for a better future. People working should not be careless towards their projects. Work-related to real estate will move ahead. Your mind will be happy.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a very happy day for you. Help from your spouse may be effective. Consult a good doctor for your eye problems and you will get relief. The schemes which have been going on for some time today

What we were trying to accomplish, now is the right time for it to come to fruition. Property-related work will yield positive results. Therefore, you will have full devotion towards your work. You will also be interested in religious and religious matters. You will have a very good day today.

Capricorn-

Today your day will be very happy. Today, under any circumstances, you will not let your self-respect and self-confidence weaken. Face challenges today and try to make financial matters better. Do not interfere in the personal matters of others today, otherwise relationships may sour. Your problem regarding work will be solved soon. The ongoing discord in the family will be resolved today, coordination will remain good.

Aquarius-

Today your day will be mixed. Parents will go to a shopping mall with their children, which will bring a lot of enthusiasm among them. Your peaceful personality will help organize your work in a planned manner. There will also be an increase in external activities and public relations. Maintain your presence in the workplace. Also, pay attention to the suggestions of colleagues and co-workers. Students will get a new project which they will complete together. You will go out somewhere which will refresh your mind.

Pisces-

Today your day will be full of freshness. Do not tolerate any wrong thing today and maintain your self-confidence. This behaviour will keep you in better harmony between good and evil. In case of any confusion, advice from close friends will be useful. You will feel positive energy by spending some time in religious or spiritual activities. Today will be a better day for people associated with the media of this zodiac sign, they will get to work on a new project. This evening you will go to play cricket with friends. To increase immunity, you should practice yoga.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

