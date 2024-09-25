Horoscope Today, September 26: Scorpio will get results as per their wish; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 26: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 26, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Navami of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Navami Tithi will last till 12:11 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Navami Tithi. Parigh Yoga will last till 11.41 pm tonight. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 11:34 pm tonight. Apart from this, the Sun will transit into Hasta Nakshatra today at 1:11 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 24 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is the day to do something new. You can think afresh about some work. Today one of your dreams is going to come true. All it takes is confidence and hard work to achieve it. Students will get better results in competitive examinations. Most of the work will be completed systematically.

Taurus:

Today your day will be much better than before. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. Keep the tone of your speaking soft today. Using the wrong words can spoil relationships. In case of any kind of dilemma, advice from an experienced person will be appropriate for you. You will get more progress in work. There are also indications of meeting an old friend. You will have a good time with friends.

Gemini:

Today will be a good day for you. For those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Strengthen your business contacts today. You may get good orders and new contracts. Due to your hard work, the work will be completed on time and the employees will also have full dedication towards work. People working may get opportunities for change. Despite being busy, taking out time for family will keep the atmosphere at home pleasant. You will get support from everyone.

Cancer:

Today your day will be one of mixed reactions. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is being completed, but by the evening some work may get interrupted. Today will be a very relaxing day with family members. Your positive and balanced thinking will help you in completing your work in a planned manner. Today you will continue to contribute appropriately to social activities also. Today, do not share your secrets while meeting unknown people. Ego and overconfidence are also your weaknesses. Keep it under control.

Leo:

Today your day will be fine. Today is a good day for those students who are thinking of taking admission to college after the 12th. Today some complicated work may be done for you, so keep your full attention focused on it. Today is a very favourable day to fulfil your dreams and ambitions. Will plan a picnic or get-together with friends. Today there may be some tension in the house due to some outsiders. Do not trust anyone in money matters and make all decisions yourself. If any problem arises, taking guidance from a family member will prove helpful for you.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a very good day for you. You will be successful in your work. You can get a suitable groom for your daughter. You will get a chance to be in the company of experienced people, which will make the day very good. You will think of doing something new. You will feel the effect of new energy inside you. Today is a favourable day for making important decisions related to finance. There will be sweetness in marital relations. You will get full support from your partner. You can also plan to go on a trip with them.

Libra:

Today your day will be normal. You may meet a big person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the future. Keep in mind today that taking too much time in making any decision may lead to missing out on many good opportunities. While following the advice of others, be sure to think about all its aspects. People associated with the business may get some big projects.

Scorpio:

Today your day will be a little better. You will get results as per your wish. If you want to shift your business to some other place, then check the place carefully. The day will be good for partnership with someone. You can take responsibility yourself for any work in the office. Keep control of your speech today.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your monitoring in the workplace is very important. Due to a little carelessness, important orders can also be lost. It would be better to bring some changes in your policies. Do not ignore the activities of colleagues and employees. Staying in touch with experienced people will create beneficial situations for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to incorporate into your daily routine. With this, you will be able to fulfil your dreams.

Capricorn:

Today your day is going to be normal. Today any of your problems are going to be solved. By keeping a positive attitude, the circumstances will automatically become normal. Your child will also remain focused towards his studies. And the ongoing problems related to some subjects will also be resolved. Students preparing for any government examination will have to work harder than before. There is also a need to pay attention to health today. You will get support from your spouse in matters related to property.

Aquarius:

Today will be a good day for you. Today there is a need to have a lot of patience and restraint in business matters. Appropriate achievements are being made in media and marketing-related business. However, you will not get proper results as per your hard work. With someone's help, you can get a big order. There will be a harmonious atmosphere in the family. Today you will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. Today is a good day to do social work. You may also get an award in the office for some work.

Pisces:

You will have a good day today. Today there will be a lot of busyness and hard work in business at the workplace. Not much improvement is likely. The business is likely to be a very big deal. There will be beneficial conditions in public dealings also. Today there will be proper harmony among family members. Peacefully resolve the ongoing activities with your partner in partnership-related business. Getting angry and impulsive can make the situation worse. There will be a happy atmosphere due to receiving good news from a close relative. There are also chances of your promotion.