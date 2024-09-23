Horoscope Today, September 24: Gemini can make big decisions for work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 24: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 24, 2024: Today is Saptami of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will last till 12.40 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Saptami Tithi. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 1:27 pm tonight. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 9.54 pm tonight. Today the sixteen-day fast of Mata Mahalakshmi will be completed. Apart from this, today there is the Kalashtami fast and Ashtaka Shraddha. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 24 September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will try to bring positivity to your personal life and for this, you will follow some great man. Most of your plans can be fulfilled. Today you will feel happy in meeting and talking to people. Today your work may get stuck due to other activities, but don't worry, everything will be fine in some time. Support from family members will remain. Your married life will be full of harmony.

Taurus:

Today will bring positive results for you. Not being able to give more time to the family may lead to resentment from the family. Today you will be able to pay proper attention towards your work. Your work will also do well. Today you will try to meet old friends. Today, when you need help, someone will help you whom you would not have even imagined. With your positive attitude, important tasks will be completed and you may also find new ways to complete the work.

Gemini:

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today you can make many big decisions for some work. There will be some challenges in business, however, you will get appropriate results as per your hard work. The financial aspect will remain normal due to receipt of pending payment. Lovemates should have proper harmony and a feeling of cooperation with each other. Today your dealings with officers will be good. Today you can also postpone some important work. There is a need to be careful in property-related work.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your money may be spent on household chores. Take any decision calmly. It will be good for you if you remain sweet while talking today. Today there are chances of you meeting a senior official. Some new work of yours may start. If there is stress due to some reason then you will get mental peace. Today, despite personal busyness, you will spend some time with senior and experienced people. Today you will get information. You will learn new things. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news.

Leo:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today students can achieve some important achievements with their abilities. There will be a balance between family and business activities. Think of completing any work quickly. A child's mistake can lead to disappointment. Instead of getting angry, try to resolve the matter smoothly. If you are associated with any particular organization, then definitely contribute to its related activities, this will give you peace and will also increase your respect. Avoid eating spicy things from outside, your health will be good.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a special day for you. Only humility and flexibility in your behaviour will earn you respect. You may feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Due to some function taking place today, your responsibilities may increase which you will fulfil very well. You may have many responsibilities, your busyness may increase. If you work with patience, the work will be easy. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Libra:

Today is going to be a better day for you. An elder or senior person can give you the right advice. By having a systematic daily routine, you will feel mentally and physically stress-free. You will get a solution to any family problem so that you will be able to concentrate on your other activities also. Make sure to contribute to social activities also. Today your financial condition will be normal. You will have to control your behaviour. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are going to make any special decision today, then definitely get complete information related to it, this will give you success. Due to some commendable work, you will get respect in the society. Putting too much thought and time into any work can reduce your work efficiency. Today we will think and plan regarding important work. Your plans are likely to be successful. There are chances of getting rid of any family-related problems. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today your day will be spent with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing some big task which you will be happy to complete. Keeping your daily routine organized today will help improve your personality and health. There will be an opportunity to realize the ongoing planning regarding the future of children. Sources of income will also be strengthened. Today there will be a lot of work due to which it will be difficult for you to find time for yourself, but you will also be happy if the work is completed on time.

Capricorn:

Today may be a busy day for you. Will try his best to fulfill the responsibilities of family life. Today the business system will remain better and under the guidance of a senior member,

Important work will be completed. Completing your project in a better way in the job will bring appreciation among the officers. There are chances of organizing a religious event in the family, do not try to force your work or thoughts on anyone today. Don't get into an argument with anyone today.

Aquarius:

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today you will be successful to a great extent in handling your responsibilities well. It is very important to remain focused on any work. Today, decisions taken in haste and carelessness may turn out to be wrong. Today you will be more conscious about honor and respect. Do not hesitate to take on an additional workload today. Maintain patience and humility. Today you may get new income sources. Today your business will be good. Your interest in creative work will increase. There will be a new consciousness in your relationships. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will get something which you have been wishing for for a long time. Today, try to move forward in any important subject only after taking advice from someone older than you or someone experienced. Will complete the work with hard work, patience and understanding. Today you will make some rules for yourself and some of your important work will be completed as per plan. This will give you peace. Today you will get success in your career according to your hard work. Today you can shop for household essentials.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)