Horoscope Today, September 23: Pisces to get good profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, 23 September, 2024: Today is the sixth day of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Monday. The sixth date will remain till 1:51 pm today. Today the Shradh of the sixth date will be performed. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 3:10 pm late night today. Apart from this, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 10:08 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 23, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Along with your thoughts, there is a need to pay attention to the thoughts of other people as well. Along with increasing the means of income, expenses will also remain high. Do not let outsiders interfere in your work. Today you will spend some time with your spouse and family members for entertainment and with family members. This will keep the mind happy.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will treat everyone you come in contact with lovingly. You will be able to do your work well due to stability and firmness in your thoughts. You will also get the full support of well-wishers. Your social prestige will remain intact. Do not trust others today, it may affect your work area. Try to move forward in your field by showing your better talent. People of this zodiac who do business with electronic goods. Today they will get money.

Gemini

Today will be a very good day for you. Students of this zodiac may get a call from a company for a new job today. Also, today is an auspicious day to join a new course. Today, instead of hurrying, completing the tasks peacefully and patiently will make your work more easy. Meeting close people will prove to be beneficial. Today you will also have a pleasant time with your family shopping for clothes and jewellery. Control your anger today, this will complete your deteriorating work.

Cancer

Today your planned work will be completed. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then today is an auspicious day for you. With the support of your spouse, you will get success in some big work. Today your financial condition will be better than before. Today try to bring some changes in your business working system, as well as spend some time strengthening your public relations. If money is stuck somewhere, then today you can get some part of it. There are chances of profit in the import-export business. The friend with whom you had a rift earlier can join hands with you today. Today your health will be good.

Leo

Today give importance to those things which are important for you, then it can prove good for you. You have to maintain a balance between your friends and work. So that you can get more and more time to work. You will feel energy and confidence in yourself due to the completion of any planned work on time. You will feel peace and happiness due to any achievement of your child. Do your work yourself today and do not hurry in investment-related activities. Today is a good day to get married.

Virgo

Today will be a special day for you. Today, while going on the road, you may meet someone who will benefit you in the future. In case of confusion, it will be good to take advice from family members. At this time, more attention needs to be paid to marketing-related work. Married life will be pleasant and sweet. Your friendship will become closer. Today, along with your spouse, you can help with important household chores.

Libra

Today will be a normal day for you. Today, you will face many big challenges in doing any work. Which you will solve with patience. Today, you can be honored in the society for your work. It will be appropriate to share any of your business problems with experienced and reputed people and the problem will also be solved. Keep an eye on the activities of the staff. Today you will get affection from your parents. On this occasion, a distant relative of yours can surprise you. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest

Scorpio

Today you will leave old ideas and adopt new ideas. Seeing this idea of ​​yours, the mind of the family will be filled with enthusiasm. Also, today you can eat your favorite food at home. Interest in spiritual and religious activities will also increase. And any confusion related to life will also be resolved. Amidst your work, it is important to keep in mind that you do not miss serving the elders of the house. Today most of the time will be spent doing work outside the house. Today is an auspicious day for those people of this zodiac who are thinking of starting their careers afresh.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be happy. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can travel abroad for some important work today. The trip will be beneficial. There is a need to be very careful in business matters. The pace of work will remain moderate right now. Difficult times will pass with patience and restraint. Maintaining transparency in partnership-related business will lead to good management. Today will be a good day for professors of this zodiac sign. An offer for a lecturer can come from a good college. Taking the blessings of your parents will bring success in all your work.

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of relief for you. Your financial condition will improve today. Make proper use of time. Your ideas will get special priority in social and society-related activities. The youth will get relief by getting some work done as per their wish. Today you may need to change your behavior towards your spouse. It is possible that he/she is under stress and his/her anger may come out on you. Take special care and respect for the elders of the house and also pay attention to their guidance.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Taking guidance from experienced people will be helpful for you. You may get a call for a job from a foreign company. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and peaceful. You will meet an old friend and sweet memories will also be refreshed. You may get some relief in legal matters. People doing commission work will have to be a little careful. Modern information media and modern mobile will bring changes in your daily life. Today you can have a small party at home to make your family happy.

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. You are going to get profit in business. Money lent to someone old will be returned today. Today your health will be better than before. The beginning of the day can be a bit busy but in the end, the results will be better. Meeting an influential person will be beneficial, and there will be discussions on special issues. Today is an important day for the lawyers of this zodiac. Today all the cases will be in their favor. Also, two new cases can be found.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

